Warriors Finally Make Decision on Dwight Howard’s Fate

Dwight Howard is not coming after all.

The Golden State Warriors are not expected to sign Howard, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Golden State Warriors' decision on signing a vet center such as Dwight Howard: pic.twitter.com/a04oOXdhfF — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 22, 2023

The Warriors chose flexibility over a 37-year-old insurance depth at the center spot.

Howard was spotted on Thursday training with Warriors forward Draymond Green and trade acquisition Chris Paul in Los Angeles following a two-day visit in the Bay Area.

The Golden State’s front office decision goes against the wish of the Warriors veterans, who have signed off on the idea of bringing Howard on board, which Kron4 News’ Jason Dumas reported on Wednesday.

Green, Kevon Looney and Dario Saric are expected to rotate at center for the Warriors, with rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis and two-way player Usman Garuba from the outside looking in.

Two roster spots remain open for the Warriors ahead of the training camp.

According to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, an extra wing remains a priority for the Warriors.

Among the veteran wings who worked out with the Warriors were former reserves Juan Toscano-Anderson and Kent Bazemore. Other wings who showed up for tryouts were Jaylen Nowell, Stanley Johnson, Tony Snell, Trey Burke and Will Barton.

Moses Moody’s IG Story Hints on Warriors Roster Move

An eagle-eyed Warriors fan spotted familiar names in the team’s locker room on Moses Moody’s Instagram story–Juan Toscano-Anderson and Kent Bazemore.

Toscano-Anderson, an Oakland native with Mexican heritage, was with the team for two seasons, including their 2021-22 championship run.

Toscano-Anderson shares the same representation with Moody under Klutch Sports. The 30-year-old Mexican-American wing split his time with the Los Angeles Lakers and the Utah Jazz last season, averaging 3.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 13.5 minutes across a combined 52 games, including nine starts.

On the other hand, Bazemore last played for the Warriors during the 2020-21 season. He started his NBA career with them in 2012 after going undrafted. He was largely credited for Stephen Curry’s signing with Under Armour.

The 34-year-old Bazemore last played with the Lakers during the 2021-22 season, averaging 3.4 points and 1.8 rebounds off the bench. He signed with the Sacramento Kings before last season but was later waived.

Damian Lillard ‘Would Rather Lose Every Year’ Than Join Warriors

Disgruntled Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard revealed his true feelings about a potential homecoming amid his offseason trade saga.

“As far as Golden State, like I respect what they’ve been doing over the last eight, nine years or whatever, and I’m from there obviously that’s home, but I can’t go be a part of that,” Lillard said on the September 19 episode of “It Is What It Is.”

“They won four championships. What [would] I look like going to try to do that and say ‘Oh, I’m joining my home team’ like no [I wouldn’t do that].”

There is no indication that the Warriors are interested in Lillard, especially after another point guard in Paul next to Curry.

“[Curry’s] somebody that played my position, that’s behind LeBron [James], the best player of this era… [I’d rather] lose every year before I go [there],” Lillard said.