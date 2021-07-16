Why Warriors Are Favorites to Land Damian Lillard: Report

Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard’s time with the only franchise he’s ever played for could soon be coming to an end, in light of a damning report that suggests the 6-time All-Star is days away from demanding a trade.

Sources told True Hoop’s Henry Abbott the Trail Blazers are preparing for the worst — orchestrating the NBA’s next blockbuster deal to part ways with its cornerstone star.

“A source close to Lillard says that in the days to come, he plans to request a trade,” True Hoop’s Henry Abbott wrote. “If this is a surprise, you haven’t been paying attention. As an organization, the Blazers have been melting since their playoff exit. Coach Terry Stotts was cut loose. Sources say billionaire Jody Allen plans to sell the team. The Blazers are prominent in trade rumors.”

Is Damian Lillard Heading to The Warriors?

In the wake of the Trail Blazers’ playoff exit, following Game 6’s 126-115 loss against an injury-riddled Denver Nuggets team, Lillard’s immediate outcry on social media along with his postgame comments spoke to his justifiable concerns with the direction in which his franchise is heading toward.

“I don’t know what a shakeup looks like or what changes will be made or could be made, but obviously, as is, it wasn’t good enough,” Lillard said after Thursday’s loss, per ESPN’s Royce Young. “We came up short against a team without their starting point guard and shooting guard (Will Barton and Jamal Murray).

“Obviously, where we are isn’t good enough to win a championship if it’s not good enough to get out of a first-round series with two of their best three or four players, not on the floor.”

Then, came Lillard’s IG post where he quoted late rapper Nipsey Hussle, posting the following questions, “How long should I stay dedicated? How long till opportunity meets preparation?”

Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman for Damian Lillard?

Perhaps, at this stage in his career, the right opportunity awaits in San Francisco with the Golden State Warriors.

Here’s a packaged deal Golden State could offer the Trail Blazers, this summer.

Warriors Receive: PG Damian Lillard



Trail Blazers Receive: SF Andrew Wiggins C James Wiseman 2021’s 7th overall pick (from MIN) 2023 first-round pick



In a deal that would be centered around sophomore center James Wiseman, and veteran forward Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors’ enticing offer would rank high amongst potential suitors vying for Lillard’s services. Throw in a couple of future first-round picks, including the Timberwolves’ 7th overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft and it could be the best place for Portland to begin its life after Lillard.

The Trail Blazers wouldn’t necessarily be forced to go into a full-blown rebuild, despite facing the inevitable setback that comes when a franchise is forced to ship its superstar to a contending team. Golden State must continue to monitor this situation closely.

Led by Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and the returning Klay Thompson, adding Lillard into the picture could be the difference between a deep playoff run and the Warriors capturing their fourth championship in six years.

