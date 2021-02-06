Former Warriors All-Star Provides Reasoning Behind Current Team’s Success

The Golden State Warriors are surging. Since their 127-108 loss to the Utah Jazz, the team has gone 4-2 including a blowout against the Dallas Mavericks winning 147-116.

The primary reason for that win was a career night from starting forward Kelly Oubre Jr. Their swingman had been struggling to find his rhythm this season but opened the floodgates in Dallas scoring 40 points while shooting 14-21 from the field and grabbing 8 rebounds.

Another reason for the Warriors’ stand-out performance was their star defensive forward Draymond Green. On the night, he handed out a career-high number of assists with 15 and only recorded one turnover early in the first quarter.

His play was recently commented on by a former Golden State Warrior All-Star and father of a current Dallas Mavericks player.

Hardaway Compliments Green’s Moxy

Hardway has always been very vocal about the Warriors franchise. As a player, he was an integral part of their Big 3 nicknamed “Run TMC” which included himself, and Hall of Famers Chris Mullin and Mitch Richmond.

His recent comments on “Warriors Pregame Live” spoke highly of Green and how he sets the tone for the Warriors to be who they are.

“First of all, you gotta do it in practice,” Hardaway stated on NBC Sports Bay Area. “You gotta show it in practice. You gotta come to practice and give it your all and show them that you can walk the walk. Draymond Green walks the walk. He comes to practice every day. If he’s not hurt, he gonna practice, he’s going to get on you, he’s going to show you what needs to be done and he’s going to do it by example.”

