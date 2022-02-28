Former Warriors Fan Favorite and Champion Signs New Deal

Former Warriors backup point guard to Stephen Curry, Quinn Cook, is widely known to be the nicest guys in the league. He played for the Warriors from 2017 to 2019, and helped the Dubs win the title in 2018. The good luck continued when he joined the Lakers during the shortened season and won his second title in the NBA bubble.

Since then, he has struggled to stay in the NBA since. The Lakers cut him the season after, and he had a brief 20-day stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He signed a training camp deal with the Blazers at the start of this season, but because of a nagging calf injury, he was cut after two preseason games. He then played in the Russian league for Lokomotiv Kuban for a couple months, before coming back to the States.

Now, he finds his way back playing professional basketball in California.

The Sacramento Kings G-League affiliate, Stockton Kings, announced yesterday, that Cook has signed a G-League entry contract with the team.

Obviously, the goal is for Cook to sign back in the NBA, and this is a good step in getting back to that level. He had previously told Grant Liffmann on Dubs Talk, that his calf injury earlier this season derailed him from latching on to an NBA team.

Cook Compares His Own Journey to Thriving Warriors Guard

After spending four years at Duke, Cook went undrafted in the 2015 Draft. He spent the next two years with the Canton Charge and managed to parlay that impressive time to land brief contracts with the Mavericks, Pelicans, and Hawks. Eventually he played his way and saw a two-way deal from the Warriors, and from there he spent the next three seasons making a name for himself with Golden State.

Playing under the shadow of the legendary Gary Payton, Gary Payton II never gave up on his goal to play in the NBA. Similar to Cook, he was undrafted in 2016 and immediately played in G-League. Over the course of the years, Payton II had brief appearances with the Bucks, Lakers, and Wizards before landing the 15th roster spot on the Warriors this season, and carving out a significant role all season long.

During his appearance on Dubs Talk, Cook talked about watching guys like Payton II that come up like Cook. Perseverance and the relentless drive to force their way onto NBA rosters, and making a drastic impact on teams are common themes in how players stick in the league. The Duke guard sees a lot of similiarities in how Payton II is thriving this year with the team, and spoke at length about it.

“Guy like GP gives me motivation. We’re the same age. I know his story, I know how many times he been in the G-league, I know how many 10-day contracts…it’s all about fit, I can remember talking to him our last training camp, telling him how proud I was of him. Me and him always got people coming up to us saying ‘yall never quit’. When seeing other guys go through that struggle with you, you can appreciate it, and he’s flourishing. It’s all about timing and he’s figured it out and is having a heck of a season.”

Quinn Cook’s Close Bond with Andre Iguodala

Andre Iguodala has not played much this season, but the 2015 NBA Finals MVP has been an integral part of the Warriors throughout their dominant run from 2015-19. Many young players have pointed to his mentorship and constant advice he gives that has helped them progress in their teams.

On Dubs Talk, Cook talks of how his close relationship with Iggy started.

“Me and Andre [Iguodala] really hit it off was—you know I really took pride in being in the gym late at night, early in the morning—couple times I go in at night, I hear a ball bouncing and I’m thinking who’s this, it was Andre…Maybe 13, 14, 15 years maybe in for him, he still had that work ethic. This is December and he getting ready for April, May, June, mentally getting ready for the Finals, Western Conference Finals.”

Even after Cook left the Warriors, he and Iguodala remained close, and would constantly take time out of their busy schedules to bond and break bread with each other.

“He allowed me to start working out with him, my mom became really tight with his mom. He always calls me even to this day. Even in the bubble, he made sure we ate together once a week, I wouldn’t be here without him for sure.”