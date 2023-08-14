Former Warriors GM Bob Myers Signs Multi-Year Deal with ESPN

Former Golden State Warriors General Manager Bob Myers is joining ESPN’s broadcast team, Heavy Sports has learned.

Myers’ contract with ESPN is a multi-year agreement, a source told Heavy Sports. But it is unclear if the former player-agent and NBA executive has an opt-out clause should he decide to join another NBA front office.

Myers, who left the Warriors in May after engineering four championships in the most successful era in the franchise’s history, will work as a studio and game analyst at ESPN. He will appear on the ABC editions of NBA Countdown, including the NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC and NBA Sunday Showcase on ABC series during the regular season and throughout the NBA Playoffs. He will also call games during the season.

Myers will join new host Malika Andrews and mainstay analysts Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon and Adrian Wojnarowski in the reimagined NBA Countdown team.

Myers said he was no longer in a position to give his full commitment to the Warriors when he resigned from his dual role as general manager and president of basketball operations.

“The bottom line is this job, the one I’m in – I would say this for any professional General Manager or coach, requires complete engagement, complete effort, one-thousand percent. If you can’t do it, then you shouldn’t do it. So that’s the answer to the question of why. I can’t do that to our players, I can’t do that to Joe, Peter, really I can’t do it to myself. And that’s the question I’ve been wrestling with,” Myers said in May.

The former player agent hosted a podcast, “Lead By Example,” last season that prepared him for a TV gig.

Mike Dunleavy, Jr. has succeeded Myers as the Warriors general manager.

Jonathan Kuminga Drops 60 Points in Crawsover Debut

Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga exploded for 60 points in a sensational Crawsover debut on Saturday, August 12, at Royal Brougham Pavilion in Seattle.

The 6-foot-7 forward added six assists and five rebounds in a performance that bodes well for the Warriors, who are trying to recapture their championship form after a second-round exit last season.

The 20-year-old Kuminga is expected to carve out a prominent role for the Warriors following the departure of Jordan Poole, the team’s leading scorer off the bench last season.

Klay Thompson, Steve Kerr’s Extensions Are ‘High Priority’

New Warriors General Manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. is optimistic about the looming extension contract talks with two of their key members, coach Steve Kerr and Klay Thompson, who are entering the final year of their current deals.

“High priority level in terms of getting those guys done,” Dunleavy said on the Dubs Talk podcast this week. “We’ll see. Obviously, there’s always a financial component and (whether) guys want to be here and all that. But, you know, we greatly value them and hope we can work things out.”

“I don’t give a whole lot in terms of what goes on between the walls of Chase Center,” Kerr added. “But we’ve had good conversations. We’ll continue to do that. I’m optimistic that we can work things out with both of those guys.”