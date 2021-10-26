Former Warriors Guard Signs Two-Way Contract With Magic

One of the most recently-departed Golden State Warriors has found a new team.

The Magic say it has signed former Warriors guard Mychal Mulder to a two-way contract. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) October 26, 2021

According to the Orlando Magic’s public relations department, Mulder will wear No. 2 and the team’s roster is now at 17 players, including a pair of two-way contracts. 2019 draft pick Ignas Brazdeikis is the other Orlando player currently on a two-way contract.

Mulder Was Waived by Dubs Earlier This Month

The move from the Magic on Tuesday ends Mulder’s brief October run as a free agent, as the 27-year-old Canadian was one of the Dubs’ final cuts on October 16th.

After going undrafted in 2019, Mulder signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Miami Heat that September and was waived by the club the following month. Mulder signed a 10-day contract with Golden State last February and made his NBA debut on February 27th in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, scoring two points and grabbing four rebounds while going 1-for-6 from the field in 22 minutes of action.

Mulder signed a multi-year contract with the Warriors in March 2020. He played in seven games that season, earning three starts, before the team’s season ended prematurely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his first seven games, the University of Kentucky Wildcats product posted 11.0 points and 3.3 rebounds in 29.1 minutes per game while registering a shooting line of 38.8/30.8/75.0.

Mulder Got Hot at End of Last Season

During the 2020-2021 campaign, Mulder played in 60 games, including six starts. He averaged 5.6 points, 1.0 rebound and 12.8 minutes per contest while posting a 44.9/39.7/63.6 shooting line.

According to the Magic’s release, Mulder also has 134 career NBA G-League games under his belt, having averaged 13.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 rebounds across 32.3 minutes per tilt.

Though his counting numbers may have been underwhelming for most of last season, it was at least in part due to lack of playing time. Prior to the Warriors’ April 23, 2021 game against the Denver Nuggets, Mulder didn’t have any appearances of more than 20 minutes all season.

From then on, he played over 20 minutes in a contest in nine of his final 13 contests and naturally, his numbers went up. Mulder’s first career game of scoring over 20 points came during a 30-point loss to the Dallas Mavericks on April 27, 2021, as the guard erupted to score 26 on 10-of-16 shooting, including 6-of-11 from downtown.

That performance was part of a stretch of five straight games where Mulder scored in double figures, a streak that also extended to double-digit scoring in six of eight contests and seven of 12 bouts. As part of the Dubs’ 21-point victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder on May 6th, Mulder went off for 25 points on 9-of-15 shooting and hit a career-high 7-of-13 three-pointers in just under 20 minutes of play.

In the penultimate game of the regular season – a 125-122 win against the New Orleans Pelicans – Mulder went 10-for-17 from the field, drilled seven of his 13 shots from distance again and set a new career-high with 28 points.

