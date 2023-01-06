Former Warriors Starting Wing Could Hit the Trade Block at Deadline

Kelly Oubre Jr. decided to leave the Golden State Warriors following the 2020-21 season, opting for free agency rather than the chance to come back and compete for a starting role on what became a title-winning team.

Now, Oubre could be on the move again.

Yossi Gozlan of Hoops Hype identified Oubre as a likely trade candidate at the upcoming deadline. The wing is in the final months of his contract with the Charlotte Hornets, a team that could be looking to shed some veteran players and accumulate assets for a rebuild.

Kelly Oubre on Trade Block as Hornets Become ‘Sellers’

Gozlan predicted that the Hornets could be active through the trade season as they have some veteran players that could be attractive to contending teams. The 10-29 Hornets are at the bottom of the Eastern Conference and would need a dramatic turnaround to even jump in contention for the play-in tournament.

“I’m keeping an eye on the Hornets,” Gozlan noted. “I think they’re going to be sellers. They’ll probably be looking to move some of their veteran guys, like Mason Plumlee and Kelly Oubre, on expiring contracts.”

Oubre is averaging a career-best 20.2 points per game this season, along with 5.1 rebounds per game.

Kelly Oubre Jr. will undergo surgery on a torn ligament in his left hand and miss 4-to-6 weeks, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/yOfCEQpIKH — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 3, 2023

His trade value could be at risk, however, as The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on Twitter that he will undergo surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left and will miss the next four to six weeks. Charania noted that Oubre “suffered the injury in the first week of the season and has been playing through the pain on his shooting hand.”

Kelly Oubre Felt Warriors ‘Put Him in a Box’

The Warriors said they wanted to keep Oubre following the conclusion of his lone season with the team, with general manager Bob Myers making it clear that they passed on potential trades at that season’s deadline even though there was some “high-level” interest in him.

At the time, Myers said he hoped the team could come to a deal on a new contract.