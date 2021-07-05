Former Warriors Player Posts Epic Rachel Nichols, ESPN Rant [WATCH]

Warning: This article contains a video that features strong language that viewers may find offensive.

With Golden State Warriors fans unable to enjoy their home team in this year’s NBA playoffs, the primary topics of interest have been trade rumors, the 2021 NBA Draft and Klay Thompson’s rehab and fun times on his boat.

Now, former Warriors player Stephen Jackson is making headlines for his comments on the controversy surrounding ESPN sports personality Rachel Nichols. Jackson posted multiple videos to Instagram recently, seemingly straddling the line of supporting Nichols, while also backing fellow ESPN analyst Maria Taylor.

Jackson’s numerous uploads have confused some and upset others, as it’s been difficult to gage which side of the argument he’s on. What has been crystal clear though, are his feelings towards ESPN.

Jackson Blasts World-Wide Leader in Sports: ‘F*** ESPN’

First, here is the leaked audio which got Nichols into hot water.

Then Jackson responded in a since-deleted video, blasting ESPN and seemingly defending Nichols. Though he stood by Nichols’ side – and Taylor’s too – Jackson told Nichols that her comments weren’t “looking too good”.

In a series of more videos posted to his Instagram page, Jackson made it clear that while he felt Nichols needed to clarify things, he was both “team Rachel” and “team Maria”.

Where Jackson feels most strongly is obvious – he is not going to be backing ESPN on this one.

Jackson Played 179 Games With Dubs, Was Member of Magical 2007 Team

While Jackson was never a superstar in the Association, he put together some very solid seasons across his 14-year NBA career. In 858 total games with eight different teams, Jackson averaged 15.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

Midway through his NBA journey in 2007, Jackson was traded to the Warriors in a monster eight-player deal with the Indiana Pacers. Joining the likes of Baron Davis, Jason Richardson and Monta Ellis, the 42-40 Dubs earned the eighth seed in the postseason and behind the “We Believe” motto, shocked the top-seeded Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the playoffs.

Jackson played and started in all six games that series, leading the team in minutes (41.1) and steals (2.0) per game, while drilling an absurd 19 of 40 three-point attempts, good for a team-high 47.5%. He was only behind Davis in points and assists per game at 22.8 and 3.7 respectively.

Though the Warriors would go on to fall to the Utah Jazz in the Western Conference Semifinals, Jackson and company still brought plenty of electric moments to the Bay Area during that spring’s unexpected playoff run.

