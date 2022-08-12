Warriors G Leaguer, Bay Area Native Lands Euro Extension

Whether you’re a longtime Golden State Warriors fan or someone who’s locked into the Bay Area sports scene at large, Frankie Ferrari is probably a name you know well. The Burlingame product was a Peninsula Athletic League Player of the Year before becoming a San Francisco Don.

And during the 2021-22 season, he was able to play the part of returning hoops hero by joining up with the Warriors’ G League affiliate in Santa Cruz.

His grand homecoming was relatively short-lived, however, as Ferrari jetted overseas to sign a new deal with Basket Zaragoza of the ACB League in Spain upon the completion of his campaign with the Sea Dubs.

Flash forward to now, and the 6-foot-1 point guard looks to be extending his stay in Europe and, more specifically, La Liga.

Ferrari Gets Another Year

Play

Per an announcement from the club on Friday, Ferrari and Zaragoza have agreed to extend the baller’s contract through next season.

“From the first day, [Ferrari] had a positive impact, both as a player and a person. He arrived at a delicate moment and was able to give the team an offensive air that we needed,” said Zaragoza’s Sports Director, Toni Muedra, via translation.

Ferrari made seven appearances for the club last season, averaging 7.6 points, 4.1 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 23.1 minutes per game. He also connected on 38.5% of his attempts from three-point range. However, Muedra believes that he could be even better in a full-time role in 2022-23.

“This season we expect to see his best version, with a preseason and more time to adapt to the team,” he said, while further referring to the 26-year-old as “a player who, in human terms, can also have an impact, not only at the level of the squad, but also with its fans.”

Before extending with Zaragoza, Ferrari had suited up with the Sacramento Kings summer league team in San Francisco and Las Vegas.

Ferrari Isn’t the Only Dubs Alum at Zaragoza

The Bay Area faithful may just have to keep an eye on Zaragoza next season, as Ferrari won’t be the only Dubs alum suiting up for the club. Late last month, former Warriors second-rounder Justinian Jessup also came to terms with Zaragoza.

There had been a thought that the Boise State product could find his way to camp and maybe even compete for a back-end roster spot or two-way deal with the Dubs in the fall. However, he struggled in his efforts to win over coaches during summer league play.

Jessup spent last season with the Illawarra Hawks of the Australian NBL, averaging 13.3 points, 3.7 boards and 1.2 steals and making 36% of his triples across 38 appearances. Along the way, he helped Illawarra reach the NBL semifinal round.

