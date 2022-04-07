Warriors G-Leaguer Lands Deal in Top European League

Mere months after it began, Frankie Ferrari’s Northern California homecoming tour has officially reached its end. With the Golden State Warriors‘ Santa Cruz-based affiliate now eliminated from the G League playoffs, the Burlingame product has elected to take his talents back to La Liga.

Per an announcement from the club on Wednesday, Ferrari has come to terms on a rest-of-season contract with Zaragoza of Spain’s ACB League.

Ferrari, who joined the Sea Dubs in January, had appeared in 28 games for the team — starting in 12 of them — and averaged 5.5 points, 5.5 assists and 3.4 rebounds. His best effort with Santa Cruz came on January 15 against the Texas Legends when he scored 20 points, dished out a whopping 22 assists and grabbed five boards.

He joins a Zaragoza side that owns an 8-17 record in domestic play and a 2-4 mark in FIBA Europe Cup competition.

Ferrari Has Been on a Winding Road





Frankie Ferrari Posts 20 points & 17 assists vs. Texas Legends The NBA G League is the NBA's official minor league. Fans can get a glimpse at the players, coaches and officials competing to ascend to the NBA's rank. With 41 percent of players on start-of-season NBA rosters boasting NBA G League experience when the 2021-22 season tipped off in October, the NBA G League YouTube… 2022-01-16T07:31:58Z

In the official release, Zaragoza’s sports director Toni Muedra praised Ferarri for his experience in La Liga, as well as his ability to push the pace, play in the pick-and-roll and make plays for himself as well as his teammates.

The 26-year-old definitely showed flashes of that game during his previous ACB stops with Manresa, Gran Canaria and Unicaja, especially in his early career. Since then, though, he has struggled to regain the form that made him a two-time All-WCC pick as a collegiate.

Ferrari has battled injuries throughout his career — and his play has suffered as a result.

The baller began the 2021-22 campaign with Brose Bamberg of the German BBL but his tenure with the team was incredibly short-lived. After just three games, he decided he was done with the grind. Ferrari opted for retirement, citing health concerns, and requested that he be released from his contract.

His retirement didn’t last long, of course, as he ultimately found his way to the Sea Dubs. And now he’s back in the place where he has spent the majority of his professional career.

Ferrari’s Bay Area Roots

Ferrari was born and raised in the Bay Area and played his prep ball at Burlingame and Archbishop Riordan. In 2014, he captured Peninsula/South Bay Player of the Year honors after averaging 22.4 points, 7.1 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 3.2 steals per game as a senior.

At the time, his coach — Pete Harames — said, “He’s as good as I’ve ever seen around here. The best part is he’s a great leader, our hardest worker and toughest competitor.”

After committing to the nearby University of San Francisco out of high school, he went on to play four seasons with the Dons, eventually becoming one of the better players in the WCC. As a redshirt senior, he logged a line of 14.7 points, 5.5 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game.

