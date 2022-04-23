Warriors Star Steph Curry’s Major Announcement Earns Praise From Golf Legend

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry’s love for the game of golf is well-documented. The three-time NBA champion and two-time league MVP has famously approached the sport with the same intensity that has helped him become a legend of the hardwood.

Some — including Curry himself — have even wondered whether the baller might have enjoyed similar success on the links had he taken a different path.

“There was always that question,” Curry said in 2020, via Bleacher Report. “If I had to put as much time into golf as I did basketball, could I have made it? We’ll never know, but it’s always competed in terms of my attention.”

In any case, Curry now finds himself on a mission to make the game more accessible for young golfers of diverse backgrounds and the underprivileged. His efforts are drawing praise from some of the best people ever to pick up a club.

Curry Announces Junior Golf Tour

Welcome to the @UnderratedGolf Tour ⛳️ Expanding on @underrated with @StephenCurry30, the top 24 boys and girls from across the country will be competing for the Curry Cup, spanning across multiple @PGATOUR venues with the championship being held at TPC Harding Park in the Bay. pic.twitter.com/fH6KKU8571 — UnderratedGolf (@UnderratedGolf) April 21, 2022

Per a video announcement on Thursday, Curry is launching a new junior golf tour through his Underrated brand. In doing so, he seeks to provide a gateway for fledgling players to compete with the cream of the youth golf crop.

“Less than two percent of golfers are people of color,” Curry noted in the video. “Our tour provides a platform of equity, access and opportunity for boys and girls who want to play and compete with the current best players on the AJGA.”

For his part, Masters champion, Players Championship winner and World Golf Hall of Famer Fred Couples lauded the Warriors star’s initiative.

“This guy @stephencurry30 continues to amaze me. His vision for the game of golf with the @underratedgolf tour is second to none. I’m all in!” tweeted Couples. “Can’t wait to see the future of the game of golf on the course this summer.”

Curry hit the tweet machine to write “Appreciate the love Freddy” in response.

The Details (So Far) on The Underrated Tour

As relayed by Golf Digest, The Underrated Tour will host five events in conjunction with the AJGA. The tour is slated to begin in late June at Cog Hill in Chicago. Houston, Phoenix and Tampa are scheduled for additional tour stops.

Per Curry’s announcement, the Underrated Tour will then select the 24 best boys and girls to compete for the Curry Cup at the season-ending Underrated Tour Championship, which will be contested at the Bay Area’s TPC Harding Park. Curry further revealed that he’ll be covering entrance fees, as well as travel and lodging expenses.

Registration for competitors aged 12 to 18 is open now.

The Underrated brand was originally established in 2019 with a basketball focus. Its mission: “to empower underrated and underrepresented individuals all over the world.”

