Warriors’ Free Agent Will Be Closely Monitored by Other Teams: Report

After winning their fourth title in eight years, the Golden State Warriors must feel on cloud 109, as Klay Thompson said after their title run. With stars so willing to jump ship to other teams in this era, establishing a dynasty does not happen too often.

However, the Dubs’ success does not come easy financially. Keeping more than three stars on the same roster over time must cost a ton of money. According to Spotrac, the Warriors topped the league in paying the luxury tax bill of almost $75 million.

That’s the price repeat champions often pay once they get a taste of what it’s like to win. Players whose contracts are expiring often leave, because the original teams cannot afford to pay double of what is offered, which is related to the luxury tax bill.

This is likely what will happen with the Warriors. Several players are set to hit free agency, and it will be difficult for the Dubs to retain them.

Warriors’ Big Man Will Be Tough to Keep

It may only be days after winning the title, but free agency is right around the corner. There will be plenty of leaks and reports that come in regarding the pending free agency of some Warriors.

NBA insider Marc Stein came out with his latest scoops around the league on June 18, and one Warrior was mentioned.

After playing a pivotal role in Golden State’s championship success, Kevon Looney’s forthcoming free-agency will be monitored more closely than anyone might have imagined a month ago. Charlotte and Sacramento, soon to be coached by Golden State assistant Mike Brown, are among the teams said to be interested in signing Looney away from the Warriors, who spent nearly $350 million this season on salary and luxury tax for their championship roster.

Only two teams are mentioned here, but Stein insinuates more teams will be chasing Looney. There are teams around the league that can use a legitimate five, and his championship prowess will be something teams will want.

The highly coveted center played huge on numerous occasions in the playoffs, including a 22-rebound clinching Game 6 against the Grizzlies. Looney played in all 82 regular-season games this season, shedding talks about his tendency to get hurt earlier in his career.

Several Warriors Realize They About to Get Paid

During the Warriors’ celebration in the locker room, a drunk Jordan Poole had his Instagram Live on and was conversing with Andrew Wiggins.

“We about to get a bag!” Wiggins yells when Poole mentions that Wiggins is about to get paid.

“WE BOUT TO GET A BAG” 💰 [via Jordan_Poole/IG] pic.twitter.com/bbSB2YrMIk — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 17, 2022

After his stellar play this season, Poole is set to get a nice extension this summer with the Dubs. Meanwhile, Wiggins still has $33 million left for next year, but ESPN Adrian Wojnarowski reported on TV before Game 6, that the Dubs and Wiggins are going to work towards an extension.

“They could extend off of that year another four years, three years,” Wojnarowski says. “Certainly, there’s a motivation this summer to see if they can keep Andrew Wiggins long-term.”