Warriors Were Finalists to Land Ex. 6th Man of the Year: Report

Aside from re-signing Draymond Green and landing free-agent guard Cory Joseph, the Golden State Warriors haven’t been all that successful so far in recruiting new players this summer. The lack of new faces heading to The Bay doesn’t seem to stem from a lack of effort from the front office.

Shortly after news broke that free-agent guard Eric Gordon would be joining the Phoenix Suns, it was reported that the Warriors were amongst the finalists in his decision-making process.

“Gordon had recently narrowed his choices down to Phoenix, Golden State and had even considered a reunion in Houston, sources said,” members of The Athletic staff wrote in a report on Gordon’s decision.

The 34-year-old split his time between the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers in the 2022-23 season. He averaged 12.4 points, 2.7 assists, and 1.9 rebounds in 69 total appearances. The 2016-17 NBA Sixth Man of the Year had an efficient season as well, converting on 44.6% of his attempts from the field and 37.1% of those from beyond the arc.

Because of his ability to be reliable from distance, Gordon could’ve been a terrific fit with the perimeter centric Warriors. He likely could’ve filled in the void off the bench, left by Donte DiVicenezo, who left town to join the New York Knicks over the weekend.

Instead, the veteran sharpshooter heads to Phoenix to join former Warriors Finals MVP Kevin Durant in Phoenix.

Warriors Interested in Malik Beasley: Report

Despite missing out on Gordon, the Warriors can still add shooting in other ways. According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Dubs have their eyes on another sharpshooter.

On July 2, Scotto included Golden State amongst teams interested in Los Angeles Lakers free agent guard Malik Beasley.

“Lakers free agent guard Malik Beasley has drawn interest from the Sixers, Suns, Raptors, Mavericks, Bucks, and Warriors, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto wrote. “Beasley led the NBA in three-pointers made off the bench last season and is a career 37.8 percent shooter from beyond the arc.”

Despite a solid percentage for his career, Beasley hasn’t been the best in recent seasons in terms of shooting. Last year with L.A. he knocked down just 35.3% of his shots from 3-point land, and made 35.9% the year prior. This is all while playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, two players who require a bulk of the opposing side’s defensive focus.

Even though the 26-year-old has seemingly taken a step back in his reliability, he could still be a great pick up for the Warriors for the right price.

Warriors Felt Jordan Poole was ‘Inefficient’

The Warriors did make a big splash prior to the free agent period, trading Jordan Poole away to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Chris Paul.

Shortly after the deal was announced The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami went into detail about Golden State’s thought process when it came to shipping out the 23-year-old, revealing that the front office felt that Poole was “inefficient.”

“What’s clear to me after a few days of checking around is that this all began when the Warriors decided that Poole was an extraneous and inefficient member of their roster,” Kawakami wrote. “That was the precipitating issue. The Warriors wanted out of the $123 million deal they gave Poole only eight months earlier because his play last season didn’t meet that value, especially given their extreme luxury-tax pressures. They knew he wanted a bigger role and they knew that almost certainly wouldn’t happen as long as Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson were on the team.”