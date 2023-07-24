Warriors ‘Expected’ to Show Interest in Ex Top-10 Pick: Report

As the Golden State Warriors look to round out their roster, many fans have been curious about which new players could join the squad. According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, one guy that the Dubs have their eye on is Rudy Gay.

“Veteran forward Rudy Gay is expected to draw interest from several playoff-caliber teams, including the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, Chicago Bulls, and New Orleans Pelicans, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto wrote on July 21. “Gay was healthy last season minus a finger joint sprain that sidelined him for two weeks and a member of Utah’s rotation through most of last season. Over the last few years of his career, the 17-year veteran has developed into primarily a power forward.”

The soon-to-be 37-year-old spent his last two seasons playing for the Utah Jazz. His effectiveness has taken a dip since his prime years. Last year, Gay averaged just 5.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game while shooting 38.0% from the field and 25.4% from deep.

If Golden State was to add the 2006 No. 8 overall pick to its roster, he’d likely serve a small role off of the bench, or could even just act as a mentor to some of the team’s younger players. The upside to bringing in Gay would be that he’d be a very low risk addition. It’d be unlikely that Gay would garner anything more than a minimum contract, and there is a small chance that he’d find a way to impact winning behind the team’s stars.

The Warriors have two regular roster spots remaining, as well as two slots for two-way contracts, as of July 24.

Chris Paul Discusses Role With Warriors

Speaking of new additions, recently acquired point guard Chris Paul will be hoping to fit into head coach Steve Kerr‘s rotation beside Stephen Curry.

Though the Warriors have a stacked backcourt already, Paul hopes to be able to be a staple of the starting lineup for the Dubs. He was asked about what he felt his role could be, during his introductory press conference.

“You coaching?” Paul responded in a joking manner. “Okay, well I don’t know what the situation is going to be yet. I think that’ll be for us to figure out once we get going. Like I said, it’ll be a conversation for us when camp starts … me and [Kerr] have talked or whatnot but that ain’t something you’d be like, ‘What up man? Are you starting or [coming off the bench]?’ You know what I mean? So, I think we’ll figure all that stuff out in camp.”

Warriors Sign Lester Quinones to Two-Way Contract

In other roster-related news, Golden State signed 22-year-old guard Lester Quinones to a two-way contract on July 21.

“Guard Lester Quinones has agreed to return to the Golden State Warriors on a two-way NBA deal, per sources,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported in a tweet. “Quinones will enter training camp with a strong opportunity for full roster spot. He averaged 21.9 PPG, 4.4 APG and 4.1 RPG in seven Summer League games for the Warriors.”

Quinones, who is entering his second season as a pro, spent most of his time in the G-League last year. He only appeared in four games for the Warriors, playing just 4.5 minutes per contest. He averaged 2.5 points, 0.8 rebounds, and 0.5 assists while shooting 40.0% from the field and 50.0% from deep.