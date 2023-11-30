Warriors Lose $26 Million Guard ‘Indefinitely’ to Calf Injury

The Golden State Warriors lost more than just a berth in the quarterfinals of the NBA’s In-Season Tournament on Tuesday night in Sacramento.

The Sacramento Kings mounted a furious 17-point, second-half comeback to defeat the Dubs by one point, stealing their spot in Las Vegas. However, injuries to point guard Chris Paul and shooting guard Gary Payton II were the bigger news items following the disappointing defeat.

On Wednesday, November 29, that news got worse, as Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Payton is out “indefinitely” with a serious calf injury.

Golden State Warriors G/F Gary Payton II has suffered a torn right calf and will be sidelined indefinitely, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/xId2giYdb1 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 29, 2023

“Golden State Warriors G/F Gary Payton II has suffered a torn right calf and will be sidelined indefinitely, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium,” Charania posted to X.

Paul left the contest with just seconds remaining in the first quarter and did not return to action on Tuesday night. He could be seen favoring his left leg after heading back to the locker room.

Charania reported Wednesday night that Paul suffered a nerve injury in that leg and would miss the team’s contest against the Los Angeles Clippers scheduled for 7 p.m. Pacific Time.

Gary Payton Important Cog in Warriors’ Rotation

Payton’s loss is a significant one for a Warriors team that has struggled to keep its players on the floor early in the season.

Steph Curry missed a couple of contests with a knee injury this year, while the league suspended Draymond Green for five games after he applied a chokehold to Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves during an on-court scuffle between the teams on November 14.

The Warriors discovered Payton, so to speak, in the 2020-21 season. The organization gave him his first real crack at being a regular member of an NBA rotation the following year, playing Payton 17.6 minutes per game across 71 appearances.

Payton was a vital member of the Dubs’ bench during their championship run that season, after which he signed a three-year, $26.15 million contract with the Portland Trailblazers. Payton suffered an abdominal injury during the 2022-23 campaign, and the Blazers ultimately traded him back to the Warriors.

The shooting guard played just 22 regular-season games in total last season between Portland and Golden State due to his injury issues. He had appeared in 14 of the Dubs’ 18 games this season before suffering the calf tear Tuesday night.

Payton went out averaging 5.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 0.9 assists in 17.3 minutes of action per contest, according to Basketball Reference. He is also among the Warriors’ best perimeter defenders.

Golden State Teetering on Edge of Playoff Picture 18 Games into Campaign

After falling to Sacramento, Golden State is now 8-10 and occupies the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference, which is the last spot to earn a berth in the NBA’s Play-In Tournament ahead of the first round of the official playoffs.

The Clippers (7-9) sat in 11th place in the West as of Wednesday afternoon, adding a little extra flavor to the in-state rivalry scheduled for Wednesday evening in San Francisco.

Golden State will look for starting shooting guard Klay Thompson to get back on track after he struggled from the floor against the Kings, shooting 6-of-14 from the field including 3-of-9 from behind the arc.