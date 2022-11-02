Ex-Warriors Fave, 2022 NBA Champ Eyeing Hardwood Return

The Golden State Warriors continued their backward slide on Tuesday, falling to the Miami Heat by a 116-109 mark after being held to just 15 points in the final frame. The loss marked the Dubs’ fourth setback in the last five games and their fourth road loss in four tries this season.

And while the team has experienced some floundering moments offensively, the defensive end has been the biggest problem area so far. Golden State currently ranks just 25th league-wide in D-rating at 115.6 and 26th in fouls per game with 23 a night.

Of course, this is a total 180 from last season, when Gary Payton II was wreaking havoc on the perimeter and the team boasted the Association’s No. 2 defense. Alas, Payton traded in his Dubs blue for Blazers black over the summer.

That’s not to say, though, that the Portland faithful have been able to enjoy the fruits of Payton’s disruptive D. On the contrary, the veteran guard has yet to play a game for his new team. However, his season debut may be coming sooner rather than later.

Blazers Update Payton’s Status After Offseason Surgery

The Blazers dropped an update on Payton’s current status on Tuesday, and it was a good one for fans in the Pacific Northwest and the Bay Area alike. Specifically, it was revealed that Payton has reached the next level of his post-surgery ramp-up process.

“Gary Payton II was reevaluated by Dr. William C. Meyers at The Vincera Institute in Philadelphia on Monday. Payton has been cleared to increase conditioning and on-court activity in preparation to return to play,” the update read. “Payton will miss Wednesday’s game vs. Memphis and the upcoming six-game road trip at which a timeline for return to game action will be determined.”

With the big roadie off the table for Payton, the earliest possible date for his return would be on Tuesday, November 15 when the Balzers play host to the San Antonio Spurs.

The 29-year-old has been out of commission since undergoing a core muscle procedure over the summer. It was originally expected that he would be ready for the start of the regular season.

Payton Never Really Wanted to Leave the Warriors

Every indication was given by Bob Myers and the rest of the Warriors brain trust that keeping Payton in San Fran was a priority entering the summer. However, the Dubs’ wild luxury tax situation precluded them from making an offer that was in the neighborhood of the three-year, $26 million deal he got from the Blazers.

And after struggling to even stick in the league — let alone make any real money — for years on end, Payton really wasn’t in a position to be giving any home team discounts.

“I had to take the money,” Payton II said on former NBA coach George Karl’s podcast. “I had to take the money… It didn’t work out. I would love to go back to Golden State, but it didn’t work out. Just the timing and everything. Just a business deal, and I just had to take the money.”

Appearing in 71 games for the Warriors last season, Payton averaged 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 17.6 minutes per contest. He also connected on 61.6% of his shots from the feld and 35.8% from deep.