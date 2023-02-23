Gary Payton II Breaks Silence on Injury After Trade to Warriors

The Golden State Warriors reacquired guard Gary Payton II as part of a four-team deal at this season’s trade deadline. Payton’s return to Golden State nearly fell through due to a failed physical, but the Warriors eventually elected to go forward with the trade.

Payton spoke to the media February 22, for the first time since being traded back to the Bay. He discussed his lingering abdominal injury, and the Toradol treatment he’d been receiving while playing with the Portland Trailblazers.

“Not really,” Payton said, via NBC Sports Bay Area, when asked if he was surprised to fail his physical. “I kind of knew where my body was, how it was and everything. It was out of my hands. I just had to tell them what it was and go from there.”

“Me just being a competitor, I wanted to get out there. No shots, though,” Payton clarified after Wednesday’s practice via NBC Sports Bay Area. “I just had to get through it and get it done. The medical stuff wasn’t that big of a deal. I wanted to play and go out there and help my teammates and coaches.”

He stressed to reporters that while he had been taking Toradol for the pain, he hadn’t been getting injections.

“I was a bigger factor on the court than off the court. Me being 50 percent was better than nothing. I just had to get out there and help my team try to win. … No shots, it’s just being a competitor. I got to get out there and do what I got to do.”

Just days before being dealt back to the Warriors, Payton suited up for Portland in a matchup against the Dubs. He explained that “it was tricky” to play through the pain, but that was a game he wanted to be a part of.

“It was just lingering pain through the surgery, trying to work on and move through it with ease,” he said. “That was one of the games that I wanted to play, just kind of thug it out. It was fun.”

GP2 says he didn’t receive any shots but took Toradol while playing through injury with the Blazers pic.twitter.com/cEpL7rqGJu — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 23, 2023

Gary Payton II Excited to Return to Warriors

Though his abdominal injury was the main focus of his discussion with reporters Wednesday, Payton also shared that he’s excited to be back with the Warriors.

“There’s nothing like the Warriors organization,” he praised. “Being in the Bay around my family and everything, I’m happy I get to see my family more.”

The 2022 NBA champion gave some insight into his trade deadline experience, saying he was “blindsided” by the news.

“Blindsided,” he said. “Shocked me just like it shocked everybody else. Ten minutes before the trade deadline I was notified.”

GP2 says he was shocked by the trade back to the Dubs pic.twitter.com/aQBadMwLj1 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 23, 2023

James Wiseman Speaks For First Time After Warriors Trade

Payton’s return was only one part of the deadline day deal. As part of the trade, Golden State moved on from former No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman, sending him to the Detroit Pistons.

On February 13, Wiseman suited up for his new team for the first time. He played 23 minutes in his Pistons debut, scoring 11 points on 5-of-9 shooting during Detroit’s 127-109 loss to the Boston Celtics.

After playing his first game as a Piston, the 21-year-old spoke with The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III, discussing the change in scenery.

“It’s just different names,” Wiseman told Edwards when asked about the new offense he has to learn. “Same offenses, but just different names. I was out there hesitant, trying to figure out what to do. I’m going to get it.”

Wiseman seems motivated after being traded away from Golden State. His Detroit debut was solid, but he still shared a desire to improve.

“I could do better,” he said. “My wind got to me a little bit. I’m going to do way better when I get my conditioning up.”