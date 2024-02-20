Warriors ‘Dream Scenario’ Is to Pair $225 Million Star With Steph Curry

The Golden State Warriors‘ dream trade is not for the 39-year-old LeBron James, who they pursued at the trade deadline. But another superstar who is 10 years younger.

According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, Anthony Slater and Jovan Buha, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is on top of the Warriors’ wish list.

The Warriors’ lead decision-makers still believe Curry’s longevity gives them a couple more seasons of possible contention if the roster around him is up to it. If there’s a path to LeBron, Giannis Antetokounmpo (their dream scenario), impending free agent Paul George or a reunion with Kevin Durant, they will explore it.

Antetokounmpo, 29, just re-upped with the Bucks for the max 3-year extension worth $175 million on top of his original supermax 5-year deal worth $225 million. The Bucks have locked “Greek Freak” until the 2026-27 season. After that, he has a $62.9 million player option for the 2027-28 season.

So, the Warriors’ only shot at pairing Antetokounmpo with Curry is via trade. And for that to happen, they would need to have a disgruntled Giannis in Milwaukee. They are teetering to that after a midseason coaching change has yet to give the Bucks their desired result.

They are 3-7 since Doc Rivers took over rookie coach Adrian Griffin, who piloted the Bucks to a 30-13 record before his abrupt firing.

Jonathan Kuminga is ‘Untouchable’ in LeBron James Trade

Warriors forward Draymond Green specifically asked Warriors owner Joe Lacob to keep Jonathan Kuminga off limits in their James’ pursuit.

“Alright, so check this out. Everybody wants to talk about the trade. No. 1, the facts that came out aren’t right,” Green said during TNT’s NBA All-Star Game Altcast on February 18, 2024.

“But when I talked to Joe [Lacob] on the phone, and we were discussing what we’d have to give up, I said if it’s Kuminga, the answer’s no.”

Kuminga’s rise coupled with Green’s return from his second suspension of the season has reeled in an 8-2 record over their last 10 games before the All-Star break.

Since Green returned to the Warriors lineup on January 15, Kuminga averaged 21.0 points on 57.1% shooting, 6.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

“JK’s taken off,” Green said on February 13. “That’s set the stage for this team. Bona fide No. 2 option on our team.”

Draymond Green asked how the Warriors have generated increased depth: “Honestly getting suspended helped. JK’s taken off. Bona fide #2 for this team…Our offense don’t look the same like it used to.” Did note: “Not that I wanted to get suspended or it was good.” pic.twitter.com/iYYRjqh1gV — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 13, 2024

Klay Thompson Embraces 6th Man Role

Kuminga’s rise as the Warriors’ no. 2 relegated Curry’s former sidekick Klay Thompson to the bench.

Thompson came off the bench for the first time in 12 years during their last game — a 140-137 road win against the Utah Jazz on February 15. He responded to Steve Kerr’s decision to move him to the second unit by scoring a season-high 35 points.

“I embraced it before tip-off,” Thompson told reporters after the win. “I deserved it really. I didn’t respond to not playing at the end of the game well last [February 14] night. I kind of took it out on the assistant coaches and I apologize to those guys before the game. And I think that really let my guard down, let me just be myself out there.”

He added he’s drawn inspiration from Manu Ginobili, the Argentinian Hall of Fame guard who won four championships with the San Antonio Spurs as their 6th Man.