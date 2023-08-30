NBA Analyst Wants Warriors to Pair $228 Million Superstar With Stephen Curry

FS1’s NBA analyst Chris Broussard has a dream scenario for the Golden State Warriors after Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s comments about his uncertain future.

Pair Antetokounmpo with Stephen Curry in the Bay Area.

“He and Steph, is that even possible? But there this no place I’d rather see Giannis playing than with Steph Curry because I think it would be so awesome to see those two together,” Broussard said. “So, as a fan, I was excited about [Antetokounmpo’s] comments. But I will say this: I don’t think Giannis should sign an extension with the Bucks. Even if they win another championship, keep your options open.”

That’s what Antetokounmpo intends to do after telling the New York Times he’s not inclined to sign an extension with the Bucks this offseason and is even unsure next summer.

“The real question’s not going to be this year — numbers-wise, it doesn’t make sense,” Antetokounmpo told New York Times’ Tania Ganguli. “But next year, next summer, it would make more sense for both parties. Even then, I don’t know.”

Antetokounmpo will be eligible to sign a three-year extension worth about $173 million beginning on September 22. But he’s taking a wait-and-see approach as he enters the third season of a five-year, $228 million supermax extension.

“I would not be the best version of myself if I don’t know that everybody’s on the same page, everybody’s going for a championship, everybody’s going to sacrifice time away from their family like I do. And if I don’t feel that, I’m not signing,” Antetokounmpo added.

Still a Milwaukee Legend Even Giannis Antetokounmpo Leaves

Broussard implores Antetokounmpo not to sign an extension even if the Bucks win another title next season with the two-time MVP’s aging supporting cast.

“Even if they win another title, don’t sign an extension,” Broussard said. “No one will kill you for leaving there with just one title. You got Milwaukee its first title since Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar]. They certainly can’t crush you if you leave with two.”

Giannis x Steph? 👀 "There's no place I'd rather see Giannis playing than with Steph Curry." — @Chris_Broussard on the possibility of Giannis leaving Milwaukee and why he shouldn't sign an extension with the Bucks, even if they win another title: pic.twitter.com/gfYz9C2ssE — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) August 25, 2023

Antetokounmpo said in the New York Times story that while he values loyalty, he does not want to spend 20 years on the same team without winning another championship.

Teaming up with another superstar such as Curry could give him a greater chance of winning more NBA titles.

Can the Warriors Trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo?

If Antetokounmpo does not sign an extension next summer, the Bucks might be forced to trade him or risk losing him after the 2024-25 season.

The Warriors can try but it will be complicated to put together a package that will top other teams such as the New York Knicks or Oklahoma City Thunder’s cache of draft capital and combination of young players.

A starting point for the Warriors is to guarantee Chris Paul‘s $30 million non-guaranteed salary for 2024-25 season as salary ballast for the trade. Then add all their young players Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski plus all the picks they can throw in to the offer.

However, the Warriors are limited to only two first-round picks (2026 and 2028) as they have already traded their 2030 first-round pick (top-20 protected) to the Washington Wizards in the Jordan Poole-Paul swap.

Unless the Warriors can miraculously acquire first-round picks from other teams by trading away some of their core players not named Stephen Curry, they might have a shot at participating in the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes.