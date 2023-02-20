Giannis Antetokounmpo Drops Strong Message on Warriors

Giannis Antetokounmpo had some high praise for the Golden State Warriors during Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game. Antetokounmpo scored the first basket of the night and then sat out the remainder of the game due to a wrist injury. While he was on the bench, he spoke with Warriors forward Draymond Green, who was working the TBS broadcast of the game.

Green asked the Greek Freak what he believes it would take for his team, the Milwaukee Bucks, to win the title this season. Antetokounmpo responded, citing Golden State as an example of what makes a great championship team.

“We gotta build good habits. Just like you guys, you guys have built for six or seven years, great habits,” he told Green. “Like, no matter where you guys are in the ranking, you guys always have the opportunity to win because you’ve built such good habits that are hard to break. So, that’s what we’re trying to do, we’re trying to build good habits right now, play good basketball, get guys healthy, compete defensively, and maybe that gives us a chance to win a championship.”

Draymond's FULL interview with Captain Giannis 🎙️#NBAAllStar | Live on TNT pic.twitter.com/X6PH6kgUjx — NBA (@NBA) February 20, 2023

The Bucks are currently sitting in second place in the Eastern Conference, just one game behind the first place Boston Celtics.

Charles Barkley Says Warriors Are ‘Cooked’

It wasn’t all praise for Green and the Warriors on Sunday. NBA legend Charles Barkley went back and forth with the former Defensive Player of the Year, arguing that Golden State is finished.

“The Golden State Warriors are cooked,” Barkley told Green on the TBS broadcast.

“That’s crazy,” Green clapped back. “You said that last year, but we all know you don’t know what you’re talking about.”

Barkley contended that he said no such thing last season, to which Green replied, “You say that every year! You’ve said it every year since I’ve been in the league.”

Chuck once again denied saying the Dubs were done a year ago, but doubled down on this season’s analysis.

“That’s not true, but y’all are cooked now,” Barkley said. “Y’all are done.”

The Warriors forward made sure he got in the last word, reminding Barkley about the four NBA championships he and his teammates have won.

“That still leaves us four [NBA championships] ahead of you, boss,” Green concluded.

Charles Barkley: "The Golden State Warriors are cooked." Draymond Green: "That's crazy. You said that last year, but we all know you don't know what you're talking about." CB: "Y'all are cooked now." DG: "Are we?" CB: "Yup, y'all are done."pic.twitter.com/r5rFDToTvV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 20, 2023

Ja Morant Doubles Down on Slight to Warriors

Green kept himself busy during the All-Star game, despite not actually playing. In addition to chatting with the Greek Freak and arguing with Barkley, he challenged Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant on the statement he made earlier this year. Morant had claimed to ESPN’s Malika Andrews that he wasn’t worried about any teams in the Western Conference, citing the Celtics as the only threat to the Grizzlies.

“[Teams] got better at the trade deadline. Are you still ‘fine in the West,’ and which teams are you looking at now and saying, ‘That team has to be reckoned with?’” Green asked Morant via NBC Sports Bay Area.

DRAYMOND TO JA MORANT: “ARE YOU STILL FINE IN THE WEST?” 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/c9XyfOV5wL — De🅿️ressed Warriors Fan 🏆 (@GoIdenState) February 20, 2023

Green’s question, although an obvious challenge to Morant’s confidence, was pretty valid. Since the young star made his bold claim, there’s been plenty of changes in the Western Conference. The trade deadline saw Kevin Durant joining the Phoenix Suns, Kyrie Irving joining the Dallas Mavericks, and the Los Angeles Clippers loading up with supporting pieces.

“Definitely got to look at Phoenix now with adding [Durant],” Morant told Green. “Obviously, we can’t shy away from [the Warriors], everybody knows y’all always in contention. Champs. Still Boston, man. But yeah, I’m still fine in the West.”