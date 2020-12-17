Golden State’s Newest Star Signs An Exclusive Shoe Deal

The Golden State Warriors will have a new look during the NBA’s 2020-21 season. Being without their All-Star shooting guard Klay Thompson due to his right Achilles tear, the team will rely heavily on their newer additions.

Among those players are the recently acquired Kelly Oubre Jr., formerly of the Phoenix Suns, Brad Wanamaker, formerly of the Boston Celtics, Kent Bazemore, an NBA journeyman who previously was a Warriors, and the #2 overall draft pick of the 2020 NBA Draft, James Wiseman.

Yet none of them happen to be the Warriors forward is who is most primed for a breakout season. Mixed among the veterans of the team is former #1 overall pick of the 2014 NBA Draft Andrew Wiggins. Having yet to break out into the superstardom many predicated for him, Wiggins will enter this season with low expectations having the former two-time MVP Steph Curry and former Defensive Player of the Year Draymond Green take the brunt of the team’s attention.

However, one company believes that Wiggins will be able to produce at a high level this season as they recently signed him to a brand new shoe deal.

Wiggins’ Newest Footwear

Going into this season Wiggins will wear shoes from the Chinese brand Peak. The news was announced on Twitter via Wiggins account and will result in a multi-year deal via ESPN’s Nick DePaula.

New Year l New Peak

I’m Excited to join the PEAK Family! pic.twitter.com/PfM8ogrs9E — andrew wiggins (@22wiggins) December 5, 2020

In his short span as a member with the Warriors last season, Wiggins has averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and shot .339% from the three-point arc. Before being traded to the Bay Area, he averaged 22.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists as a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Sources: Warriors wing Andrew Wiggins is working towards finalizing a multi-year shoe deal with Chinese brand Peak. Peak has had shoe deals with Lou Williams, Dwight Howard & Tony Parker in recent seasons. pic.twitter.com/anohe0rreR — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) November 19, 2020

As stated previously, Wiggins has all the ingredients for a breakout season. With low expectations for Golden State and pressure being on Curry to shine on a nightly basis, Wiggins has the opportunity to not just improve his numbers but showcase that his potential isn’t something to be thought of but rather something to watch him live out nightly.

Curry’s Expectations of Wiggins This Season

It seems as if this would be the best chance for a player of Wiggins caliber to showcase just how good he is. If he’s able to ascend into an All-Star type of player he, alongside Curry, could pose a serious threat to teams and even make a deep playoff push.

He’s even stated that hearing people doubt him has been “motivation” in a sense.

It’s motivation. When you hear people talk good about you and saying you have another level, you just want to reach that level, reach that potential that you have within. And I’m going to keep working toward it. I always feel like I can get better. I always feel like I can do more.

But he’s not alone in looking forward to the type of player he shapes into. Curry has gone on record to say he’s “excited” about the opportunity to play alongside Wiggins.

I’m excited about it. I know, for him, there’s been a lot of conversations, especially coming out of the trade last year and this offseason — I know he’s heard a lot of the noise on where he fits in our long-term plans or if he’s going to get moved or all the other nonsense. I’ve always been in the camp of he has so much to prove in terms of taking the next step in his career and organization and with the potential that we all have in terms of unlocking some of the things that will help us be a winning basketball team and him having a huge part in that.

Only time will tell just how good Wiggins will be and if this develops into a great tandem for the Warriors this season. If so, expect title talk to remain within the Bay Area for years to come.

