Warriors Planning ‘Aggressive Pursuit’ of Former All-Star: Report

The Golden State Warriors got back to their winning ways on Saturday night, outlasting the Lakers 117-115 thanks to Klay Thompson’s fourth-quarter surge. The comeback kid dropped 16 of his game-high 33 points in the final period against LeBron James and Co.

For his part, Stephen Curry struggled to connect from deep, missing seven of his eight three-point attempts, although he still managed to score 24 points of his own.

Thompson’s heroics notwithstanding, the game served as yet another reminder that when Steph is misfiring or on the bench, the Warriors don’t have great options at the point guard position. Against LA, Gary Payton II — who is really a wing in a point guard’s body — went scoreless in 11 minutes on the floor, during which Golden State was outscored by seven points.

Over his last six games, Payton has scored a grand total of eight points and the Warriors are minus-35 when he’s on the court.

Obviously, Payton brings other things to the table; none of this is mentioned to pick on him. However, it illustrates the point that, after a backup big, the lack of a bona fide floor general to carry the non-Curry minutes is probably the team’s biggest hole.

According to a new report, though, it’s one the Dubs may be looking to fill with a certain former All-Star.

Woj: Warriors Want Goran Dragic





Play



Goran Dragic scores 16 against Wizards Goran Dragic went for 16 PTS, 4 REB & 2 AST against the Washington Wizards. ✔️Subscribe to ESPN+ espnplus.com/youtube ✔️ Get the ESPN App: espn.com/espn/apps/espn ✔️Subscribe to ESPN on YouTube: es.pn/SUBSCRIBEtoYOUTUBE ✔️ Subscribe to NBA on ESPN on YouTube: bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoNBAonESPN ✔️ Watch ESPN on YouTube TV: es.pn/YouTubeTV 2021-10-13T01:22:03Z

As reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Goran Dragic is expected to become a free agent after getting moved from Toronto to San Anotnio at the deadline. Once that comes to pass, the Warriors are slated to make a hard push to acquire the 35-year-old:

The San Antonio Spurs and Goran Dragic are expected to negotiate a contract buyout in the coming week, clearing the way for a formidable list of free-agent suitors for Dragic that now includes the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, sources told ESPN. The Lakers and Warriors are planning to join several rivals, including the LA Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets, in aggressive pursuit of Dragic, sources said.

Dragic appeared in just five games with Raptors this season. However, he’s less than one full season removed from putting up 13.4 points, 4.4 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game and nailing 37.3% of his triples with the Heat.

The latest Golden State Warriors news straight to your inbox! Heavy on Warriors newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Warriors!

The Big Dilemma

Clearly, Dragic would bring a lot of desirable traits to the title-chasing Warriors. He’s got a wealth of experience, including nearly 60 playoff games. Moreover, he’s savvy in the half-court, slick in the pick and roll and a perimeter threat to boot. However, adding him to the mix isn’t a no-brainer.

And not just because there’ll be competition to land him, either.

As it stands, Golden State’s roster is full-up with 15 players under contract. So, in order to add Dragic — or anyone, for that matter — on the buyout market, the club would have to part with one of its current players. Is getting Dragic worth losing Payton? Juan Toscano-Anderson? Nemanja Bjelica? Iggy, even?

These are questions GM Bob Myers needs to think long and hard about before he messes with the Warriors’ mix.

READ NEXT: