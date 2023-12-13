Warriors Draymond Green Issues One-Word Response to Jusuf Nurkic’s ‘Need Help’ Comment

An apologetic Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green can only think of one word to properly respond to Jusuf Nurkic’s “This brother needs help” comment on what Green insists is not an intentional punch.

“Respect,” Green told reporters.

Green’s third ejection of the season hastened the Warriors’ 119-116 loss to Nurkic and the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, December 13. While apologetic, he was adamant and repeatedly denied he intentionally hit the Suns center.

“I still know what my intentions were but [I] respect [what Nurkic said],” Green said. “I think we all need help. I think any of us are too perfect, so respect. But I’ll tell him the same thing I just told you, I apologize to him and I didn’t intend to hit him. But he has a right to feel how he wants to feel about it and I’m not going to sit here and try to go back and forth on how he feels about it. It’s on him.”

Draymond Green Explains What Happened

Nurkic’s composure helped the Suns to overcome the Warriors’ 13-point lead. Golden State altogether lost it after Green’s ejection. A 20-10 Phoenix run enabled the Suns to grab the lead and the momentum.

“It’s unfortunate,” Green said of the incident.

“I was pulling my hip and I was swinging away to sell the call then made contact with him. As you know, I’m not one to apologize for things I meant to do but I do apologize to Jusuf because I [hit him]. But I didn’t intend to hit him,” he explained.

“I sell calls with my arms. I don’t fall to sell a call. I don’t because I’m not a flopper so I was just selling the call because he was grabbing me and pulling my hip back so I spun away and unfortunately I hit him and so, like I said, I apologize to Jusuf because I didn’t intend to hit him.”

Steve Kerr Admonishes Draymond Green

Warriors coach Steve Kerr prefers not to comment on Green’s punch as he wants to review the tape first. But he admonished his playmaking forward.

“He lost his poise,” Kerr told reporters. “We need Draymond. He knows that. We’ve talked to him and he’s gotta find a way to keep his poise and and be out there for his teammates.”

Kerr quickly added they’ll keep on working to keep Green’s emotions in check.

Draymond Green Did Not Intend to Put Warriors in Bad Spot

Green’s 20th career ejection put the Warriors in a tough spot — though it’s not as bad in the 2016 NBA Finals — as they slipped to 10-13 after the loss and staring again at a possible suspension.

“I didn’t intend to put the team in a bad spot,” Green said. “I intended to get a foul and I made contact with [Nurkic]. So, yes in most situations, and to Steve’s point of course I need to be there for us to win.”

“I understand that which is why I haven’t been arguing with refs since I’ve been back. I haven’t done any of those things because I do understand that. I haven’t gotten into it with any players since I’ve been back because I do understand that. Unfortunately, bad luck in trying to draw a foul and I made contact with him but this ain’t those same things.”

Green expects to get a call from the NBA about the incident but he said he will tell the same thing he told reporters.

It was not intentional.

Whether they believe him or not will be the subject of debate.