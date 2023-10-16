NBA Insider Reveals Grim Update on Klay Thompson-Warriors Extension Talks

This season could turn into Klay Thompson‘s “Last Dance” with the Golden State Warriors as extension talks stalled.

On Sunday night, ESPN’s NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski had a grim update on the extension talks between Thompson’s camp and the Warriors in the NBA Countdown.

“I’m told that there has been absolutely no progress on a Klay Thompson’s extension in Golden State,” Wojnarowski said. “That they are both still apart on years and money, and there’s a very real possibility that Klay Thompson goes into free agency next summer without a deal, and I think that’s where it gets complicated from Golden State.”

Thompson is seeking a max contract, while the Warriors are trying to manage their finances in the wake of the new restrictive NBA Collective Bargaining Agreement.

“And becomes a little bit something of a high-wire act, especially if Klay Thompson duplicates this year the kind of season he had last year — 41% three-point shooting, led the league with 301 3s, and, you know, his best points per game — at almost 22 points a game — in several years. You know, in the marketplace, teams value shooting. They value high-level wing defense. And so I think for Golden State, this has a chance to become like the first real test of keeping together that core of Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.”

Bob Myers Weighs in on Klay Thompson’s Extension Talks

Former Warriors general manager Bob Myers agreed with Wojnarowski’s sentiment on his ESPN debut as he added more context to the ongoing negotiation.

“Well, this is why I left, first of all,” Myers said in jest. “A lot of times, people will say it’s just business, but this is not a just-business situation. This guy — there’s gonna be a statue of this player outside of Chase Center. He was instrumental in bringing four championships. He’s beloved inside the organization, the fanbase. So it’s not so simple as it’s money and years.”

Thompson returned to form last year and even went to another level (averaging a career-best 4.1 rebounds and 4.4 3s per game) in his first full season since recovering from ACL and Achilles surgeries.

“This is a delicate negotiation from what I know and see,” Myers added. “[Thompson] wants to stay. They want him to stay. That doesn’t mean it’ll happen. But it is a test. It’s certainly a test.”

Reporting for NBA Countdown on the Klay Thompson extension talks, including ESPN analyst Bob Myers' window into the negotiating stakes for the Golden State Warriors and the franchise's storied guard pic.twitter.com/YpZaIppooU — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 16, 2023

Klay Thompson Hints on Last Dance

When asked about the extension talks during media day, Thompson reflecting on his Warriors career felt like an ominous sign.

“I think it’s possible [that a contract extension will be signed next month],” Thompson told reporters, “and if not, life is still great like I’m playing basketball in my 13th year in the NBA. So, I have no complaints about whatever the future has in store. Like I’ve done so many great things in this uniform, and I know there are many more memories to create.”

If they can’t reach a deal, this cloud of uncertainty hanging above their heads will continue to pester them throughout the season.