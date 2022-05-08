Grizzles Hit with More Bad News Against Warriors Before Game 4

Ja Morant has gone nuclear against the Golden State Warriors in these Western Conference Semifinals. He has scored an astounding 115 points in the first three games.

However, he left Game 3 early as he limped off the court in the fourth quarter. He was seen limping out of the arena after the game.

While being double teams, Morant’s knee got caught with Jordan Poole’s hand, as the Dubs guard was trying to go for the ball.

Drama ensued after the game when Morant tweeted out the video of Poole’s contact with his knee and he captioned it ‘broke the code’, a shot at Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

Grizzles coach, Taylor Jenkins, added fuel to the fire when he said that Poole ‘yanked’ Morant’s knee.

“We just watched the replay,” Jenkins says. “He was going after a dribble, and Jordan Poole actually grabbed his knee and yanked it, which triggered whatever happened.”

Although Steve Kerr refused to comment on the play, Dubs players expressed apathy towards the Grizzles accusations. Curry called the allegations ‘BS’, and wanted to look forward to Game 4. After practice on May 8, Otto Potter aligned with Curry’s thoughts on how there was nothing to look into about the play, and was moving forward to the next game.

Otto Porter Jr. the next Warriors player to express apathy about the Grizzlies’ accusations pic.twitter.com/PfbQMbenac — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) May 8, 2022

After the Grizzles practice on May 8, coach Jenkins was doubtful that Morant will be available for Game 4.

Grizzlies‘ Ja Morant (right knee) is likely to miss Game 4 vs. Warriors, coach Taylor Jenkins says. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 8, 2022

Even though the Grizzles are 20-5 without Morant this season, things are much different now than the regular season. If the Grizzles want to keep the series competitive, they are going to have to move on from whatever issues they have, and focus on who can replace Morant’s production.

Grizzles Coach Reiterates Jordan Poole Knee Grab Led to Morant Injury

Jenkins did not back down from his comments after Game 3 about Poole grabbing onto Morant’s knee. He even doubled down and said that Poole grabbing Morant’s knee was what led to Morant getting hurt.

Taylor Jenkins makes it clear that he and the Grizzlies believe that Jordan Poole play where he grabs Ja Morant's knee led to this injury. "This injury is caused by that play." — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) May 8, 2022

However, after ESPN writer Marc Spears pressed Jenkins on what he meant by Poole ‘yanking’ at Morant’s knee, Jenkins could not give a straight answer.

Jenkins gets pressed about his accusations on JP… Waffles with answer.. pic.twitter.com/GOlsiFM26m — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) May 8, 2022

It just looks like Jenkins got caught on a double-edged sword scenario, where he has to back up his team and Morant, but at the same time realized he may have used the wrong semantics during his comments immediately after Game 3.

No Disciplinary Action Will Be Taken on Jordan Poole

Much to the chagrin for the Grizzles, the NBA has already made a ruling on if Poole would suffer any consequences for ‘yanking’ on Morant’s knee.

There will be no action taken from the NBA on the Jordan Poole, Ja Morant play from Game 3. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 8, 2022

Like much of what seems to be the majority, the NBA ruled that it was incidental contact, as Poole had explained he was going for the ball. The Grizzles probably still do not see it that way, but there really is no point in delving anymore into it, as it’s all moot at this point. The series is definitely going to continue to get chippy the rest of the way.

Dillon Brooks returns from his one-game suspension and will likely see his usage soar, especially with Morant likely to sit out.