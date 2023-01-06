Warriors ‘Stash’ Pick Is Suddenly Running Roughshod in the G League

When the Golden State Warriors made their selection of Brazilian baller Gui Santos at No. 55 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, it probably felt like a left-field pick to many among Dub Nation. And there was definitely a presumption at the time that the team would probably just stash him overseas.

Regardless, ESPN’s draft guru Jonathan Givony offered hope that Santos could be developed into a high-level contributor with the following scouting report, as relayed by NBC Sports Bay Area:

“A long-armed, strong-framed wing who made significant improvements the past two seasons in Brazil, Santos possesses a nice blend of versatility, fluidity and physicality attacking the rim, while consistently competing defensively and on the glass.”

Flash forward to now and, after a rough start in the Showcase Cup, Santos is showing off some of those skills stateside with the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Gui Santos Follows Up Breakout Game With Another Show-Out Performance

Gui Santos GOES OFF For 25 PTS (11/14 FG) In Win Over Ignite

When the Warriors made the decision to keep Santos in the US with their G League affiliate, it was clear that they had a level of belief in his potential. Outside of a handful of “oh my” moments, however, the 20-year-old didn’t exactly set the world on fire during the Showcase Cup.

In 17 Showcase games, Santos averaged 8.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per outing; solid, if unspectacular numbers (especially for an NBA prospect).

During his last two regular-season contests, though, he has been a man possessed. After dropping a career-high 31 points on the Stockton Kings on December 30, Santos picked up right where he left on Thursday night against the G League Ignite. Playing 35 minutes for the Sea Dubs, the Warriors draftee scored 25 points on 11-of-14 shooting.

He also hit three of his four attempts from three-point range and added four boards, two assists and two steals in the game, which Santa Cruz won by a 125-100 mark.

Through three regular-season contests, Santos is averaging 19.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals while converting on 65.7% of his field-goal attempts and 42.9% of his tries from deep.

Recent Progress Aside, It May Be a While Before We See Santos With the Dubs

His continued presence in the G League and recent showings notwithstanding, Santos likely has a ways to go before he’s in a position to play at the NBA level. Before the 2022-23 season began, a Western Conference executive gave Heavy Sports‘ Sean Deveney the following assessment of the baller’s situation:

“If they thought he could help them, he would absolutely get a shot. But they are not in a position to be bringing guys along right now, not with the issues on the bench…

“Pat Baldwin Jr. is probably next up to get a chance, if any new young guy is going to crack the rotation, it would be him, they are high on him. That just makes sure that Santos is that much farther from the rotation. He has some promise but he is not ready yet.”

If his last two games are any indication, though, Santos could factor into the team’s plans next season.