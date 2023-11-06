Warriors Sign Brazilian Prospect to 3-Year Deal: Report

Brazilian wing Gui Santos took the Golden State Warriors‘ 14th roster spot after agreeing to a three-year deal, according to ESPN.

The international prospect was the 55th overall pick of the 2022 NBA draft. He played for the Santa Cruz Warriors last season, averaging 12.7 points, six rebounds and four assists. He shot 50% from the field and 33.3% from downtown, a promising showing that intrigued the Warriors.

Despite getting a standard contract, the 6-foot-7 Santos is expected to split his time with the NBA and G League. He also saw action for the Brazilian national team in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. In five games, the 21-year-old forward normed 7.4 points, three rebounds and one assist while shooting 50% from the field.

The signing came after the Warriors’ five-game winning streak was snapped in Cleveland Sunday night. They got outrebounded, 54-44, and shot a woeful 36% from the field in their only second loss of the season.

Santos’ signing does not add size to the Warriors, who are currently ranked 11th in rebounding, averaging 45.6 per game tied with the Cavaliers.

Houston Rockets assistant coach Tiago Splitter celebrated Santos’ signing on X (formerly Twitter).

Splitter was the first Brazilian player to win an NBA championship in 2014 with the San Antonio Spurs. He is hoping Santos would follow in his footsteps with the Warriors.

Ex-Warriors Top Pick Leaves Home After Discovering Wife’s OnlyFans Account

Former Warriors’ top pick Joe Smith recently made headlines after leaving their home upon discovering his wife’s OnlyFans account.

Smith’s wife, Kisha Chavis, broadcasted Smith’s viral rant.

Ex NBA player Joe Smith finds out his wife has an Only Fan

Chavis subsequently revealed Smith left their home.

“[Smith] is pretty pissed off with me,” Chavis told TMZ Sports in an October 31 interview. “I think he’s at his sister’s house, he’s not talking to me right now.”

Chavis, a former adult entertainer and singer, told TMZ Sports that she only opened an OnlyFans account to rake in additional income and get out of their financial mess.

Smith, the Warriors’ No. 1 pick in 1995, earned $61 million from his 16-year NBA career. But he only took home $18 million after taxes, agent and management fees. In 2018, CNBC reported he owed $157,000 and is living paycheck-to-paycheck.

Smith played for the Warriors from 1995 to 1998 before becoming a journeyman, playing for 11 different teams. He last saw action in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2010-11 season.

James Wiseman Turning Out to Be Draft Bust

The Warriors face James Wiseman in Detroit Monday night with their former No. 2 overall pick hardly resembling an NBA rotation player.

Wiseman, 22, has only appeared in one for the Pistons this season, producing four points and two rebounds in meaningless six minutes of action in their 110-101 loss to lottery-bound Portland Trail Blazers on November 1.

Jalen Duren and Marvin Bagley III are ahead of him in Monty Williams’ rotation.

The Warriors picked Wiseman over LaMelo Ball in the 2020 NBA draft. But the 6-foot-11 Wiseman did not pan out in the Bay area. The Warriors traded him in February in a four-team deal to re-acquire defensive specialist Gary Payton II. They also netted two second-round picks (from Atlanta) for the former McDonald’s All-American center.