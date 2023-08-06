Warriors Taking a Look at Former 1st Round Big: Report

The Golden State Warriors are taking a closer look at a low-risk big man.

The Dubs are bringing center/power forward Harry Giles III in for a workout, according to Ian Begley of SNY TV reported via Twitter (recently rebranded to ‘X’) on August 4.

“Harry Giles III worked out for the Orlando Magic recently and will work out for Golden State next week, his agent Daniel Hazan says. Giles III will also work out for the Nets,” Begley wrote.

The 6-foot-11, 240-pound Giles, who is just 25 years old, has not played in the NBA since the 2020-21 season. Drafted No. 20 overall in 2017, he spent just one season playing for the Duke Blue Devils in college before he declared for the draft.

Injuries Have Plagues Giles Since High School

The @warriors are interested in Harry Giles III, former 2017 #20 pick. Giles, a @DukeMBB alum listed at 6’11’’ 240 lbs is holding a private workout for the Warriors this week. This is Giles a month ago in front of NBA scouts. 🎥: @chrisbhaynesnba Full video on Threads @ dogwild pic.twitter.com/i07NIsC3ey — Locked On Warriors (@LockedOnDubs) August 6, 2023

In 2016, Giles was the top-ranked basketball recruit in the nation. Unfortunately, injuries have unwoven what was once a promising career. He had three knee surgeries in high school — before he even went to college and it didn’t stop there.

After declaring for the draft after a lone year with Duke, issues with both of his knees kept him from playing at all as a rookie in 2017-18. He made his NBA debut with the Sacramento Kings in the 2018-19 season, averaging 7.0 points and 3.8 rebounds in 14.1 minutes (58 games). He spent another year with the Kings before landing with the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2020-21 season. He played in 38 games that year, finishing with averages of 2.8 points and 3.5 rebounds.

In 142 career games played, Giles averaged 5.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists (stats from Basketball Reference). He shot 51.1% from the floor and 25.8% from beyond the arc over his three seasons in the NBA.

He had a brief stint with the L.A. Clippers’ G-League affiliate, the Agua Caliente Clippers in 2022, but minor injuries derailed him yet again. Now, he’s back in playing shape, and he says he’s ready to return.

Giles Says He’s Ready to Re-Enter the NBA

In an interview with FOX40’s Sean Cunningham on July 11, Giles spoke candidly about his desire to play again.

“I’m 25 years old and I’m getting judged, it’s just tough for me,” Giles told Cunningham. “I fight a battle every day sometimes. It’s tough that the injury (issue) is the only thing that changed my career and is holding me back, that’s got people questioning me. Especially at 25, any age. But at the same time, I want to play the game again.”

Giles told Cunningham he needed some time to get fully healthy both mentally and physically.

“I know I love the game. I can’t think about nothing but the game. I’d be lying to you if I said it didn’t kind of drain me for a second,” Giles admitted. “I had to just take some time to myself just to get myself together, get my mind straight, refresh my mind. Life hit me a little bit, too. So it was a lot going on where I had to just take a sit back for a second and just figure out what I wanted to do and what I wanted to be and: Who am I?”

Now, the Dubs are going to give him a look. If he looks good, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to add him as an affordable depth option.

“So I think this last year, I’ve been getting the spark back, I’ve been getting the fire back up under me. I’m confident. I’m healthy and I feel good again. But I just want them to leave here knowing, ‘He looks good, he’s ready, he’s excited, he’s confident and he’s ready for another chance.'”