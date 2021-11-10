Hawks Announcer Blasts Stephen Curry: ‘Is It Really That Big a Deal?’

In the aftermath of yet another masterful effort from Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry on Monday night, many of No. 30’s teammates and NBA legends reacted in awe and fans around the world expressed their admiration and amazement. One NBA analyst even predicted that Steph would drop 50 points prior to the performance.

It wasn’t the first time in this young season that a famous baller called for Steph to go for 50, though the last time, Curry scored “only” 45.

Despite the astonishing output, not everybody appeared to be impressed with Steph’s 50-point showing.

‘What’s the Big Deal About Getting 48 or 50? I Don’t Get That’

At the 4:00 mark of the fourth quarter on Monday, immediately after Steph buried a floater to get him to the half-century mark, Atlanta Hawks play-by-play announcer Bob Rathbun – as well as analyst and Hawks Hall-of-Famer Dominique Wilkins – released this gem of a reaction.

Hawks Play by Play guy in his feelings about Steph getting 50 pic.twitter.com/t1IdYBfNwb — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) November 9, 2021

Even though Steph had gone for at least 50 points in a game nine times before, unless you’re the opponent, it’s hard not to appreciate the greatness of the best shooter in NBA history.

When Was the Last Time an Atlanta Hawks Player Scored 50?

If it had been a Hawks player to drop 50 on Monday, the commentary from Rathbun and Wilkins obviously would’ve been a little different. While it hasn’t been a huge drought for Atlanta, it must be entertaining for Dub Nation when they realize that Curry has now had four 50-burgers since the feat was last accomplished by a Hawks player.

Trae Young – who scored 28 points in his team’s loss on Monday – recorded the last 50-point game for Atlanta and it came nearly two years ago. Then in his second NBA season, Young erupted for a career-high 50 points during a 129-124 win over the Miami Heat on February 20, 2020.

Of his past 10 seasons, Curry has hilariously had at least one 50-point effort in six of them. Curry’s season-high during 2013-2014 was 47, his high-mark in 2016-2017 was 46 and his best output in 2017-2018 was 49, so it’s not as if the two-time league MVP was far off the mark.

In 2019-2020, due to injuries and the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Curry was limited to only five games, which altered his chances at reaching 50. His season-high that campaign was 26.

Curry was of course playing alongside one of the other greatest shooters to ever lace up in each of the other “non-50” seasons in Klay Thompson, while also taking the court with a decent scorer named Kevin Durant for three seasons, making the 50-pointers that much more impressive. Each of his past four 50-point explosions – including a 62-, 57- and 53-point game last season – have obviously come without Thompson and Durant by his side, so arguably, he’s been performing as the lone star in this solo act.

With the MVP-style play Curry has showcased through the first 10 games of this season, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the seven-time All-Star go for 50 again before 2021 is through.

