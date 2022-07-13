Warriors Hesitant to Trade Package for Kevin Durant: Report

Another day, another rumor of Kevin Durant to the Golden State Warriors. Some fans are probably rolling their eyes by now, but they probably are still going to see what’s going on regardless.

Nobody should really be shocked. The Brooklyn Nets have made it known they want a king’s ransom for Durant, especially after the Jazz were able to land four first-round picks for Rudy Gobert.

With Durant already 34, it makes sense he wants to land on a team that can contend immediately with the right pieces around him. The Warriors are one of the few teams in the league who have a championship-caliber roster, along with young talent that are ready to make the jump to the next level.

According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Warriors would be on the fence to trade most of their young assets away in a package for Durant.

“The Warriors have several young assets on paper, including Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman, and Moses Moody, but Golden State would be reluctant to give up all these assets in a Durant trade proposal, HoopsHype has learned.”

Who can blame them? That is essentially throwing out all the assets that the Warriors had cultivated when Durant left. The majority of the fanbase would probably be against this framework of a package too.

NBA Insider Thinks There’s a Chance

On July 11, an NBA insider said on ESPN that he initially thought Durant going to the Warriors was unlikely, but after talking to sources the past week or so, his mind has changed.

“I ain’t closing that door. There is a crack there, a lot of things have to happen…Initially, I ruled this out, ten days ago, but as I’ve continued to report on this and talk to people, I’ve now been convinced to not shut the door.”

Play

Kevin Durant to Warriors?! 'I didn’t hear the word NO!’ – Brian Windhorst | This Just In Kendrick Perkins and Brian Windhorst join This Just In to discuss the most important takeaways from Joe Lacob and Stephen Curry about the potential for Kevin Durant to return to the Golden State Warriors. ✔️Subscribe to ESPN+ espnplus.com/youtube ✔️ Get the ESPN App: espn.com/espn/apps/espn ✔️Subscribe to ESPN on YouTube: es.pn/SUBSCRIBEtoYOUTUBE ✔️ Subscribe to NBA on… 2022-07-11T18:21:44Z

Having said this, it would be impossible to structure a deal with that framework in hand, without more outgoing contracts that add up to Durant’s $42.9 million salary next season. Andrew Wiggins’ $33.6 million salary would probably have to be included in the deal to get the salaries to match up more closely.

“Andrew Wiggins would be an attractive trade chip and is coming off an All-Star season, but he can’t be included in a Durant trade at the moment,” Scotto added.

What Is the Designated Rookie Rule?

Unless the Nets trade Ben Simmons, they cannot acquire Wiggins. According to the designated rookie rule in the most recent CBA, Durant cannot be traded for 11 players in the league.

The designated rookie rule allows teams to offer a five-year max extension after their rookie deals expire, an extra year from the original four-year. Ben Simmons had signed his extension with the Philadelphia Sixers back in 2019. Wiggins originally signed his extension with Minnesota back in 2017.

If the Dubs are to trade for Durant in a Wiggins package, a third or even fourth team would need to be involved so that those teams can acquire Wiggins or Simmons. The Nets are not allowed to roster both players on their current designated rookie deals.