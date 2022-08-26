Proposed Warriors Trade Yields Rim-Running Pivot & Recent Lottery Pick

The Golden State Warriors‘ wild luxury tax situation is omnipresent amid the club’s effort to A) defend an NBA championship and B) develop a cadre of talented youngsters while the Steph-Klay-Dray core continues to do what it does.

And while fans already experienced the impact of the Dubs’ repeater tax status in a major way this summer when Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. were allowed to leave, things could get even hairier in the near future. After all, big decisions must be made on extensions for Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole in the coming months.

As Bleacher Report‘s Zach Buckley sees it, Warriors brass can go one of two ways with the Wiggins-Poole problem. “It’s possible Golden State simply opts to pay everyone and stomachs another gargantuan tax bill,” Buckley wrote. “Or the franchise could start exploring some escape valves.”

In the event that team president Bob Myers opts for Door No. 2, Buckley has a trade idea that would free the Warriors from having to pay both players while bringing back some intriguing pieces for the now, as well as the future.

The Proposal

As part of Buckley’s attempt to identify one potential trade for every team in the Association ahead of training camp, the B/R mainstay made a call on the Warriors’ behalf to extend Wiggins and cash in on Poole. This is the deal that he came up with:

Golden State Warriors receive C Mason Plumlee, G James Bouknight and two future first-round picks

Charlotte Hornets receive G/F Jordan Poole and C James Wiseman

Clearly, the Warriors are sending out a lot in this deal; some would say they lose two potential stars. But if you decide you can’t pay Poole and you’re unsure of Wiseman’s ability to stay healthy and/or make good on his potential as a former No. 2 pick, there’s a method to the madness.

“Golden State would collect a plug-and-play rim-runner in Plumlee, plus multiple cost-controlled assets for down the road,” wrote Buckley. “The picks are the major prize, but maybe the Dubs could work their developmental magic on Bouknight.”

The Return

From a raw talent standpoint, it’s fair to say that the Warriors get worse with this move. Regardless of how one feels about Wiseman and his future, Poole has already established himself as a big-time scorer and a player who can run the offense in a pinch. Golden State doesn’t get anyone like that back in this trade.

What they do get, though, is a player in Plumlee who can impact games by setting picks, gobbling up rebounds and being a threat to finish over people at the tin — something the Warriors haven’t really had since JaVale McGee. Really, it’s what you want Wiseman to be in 2021-22, but Plumlee has already shown that he can do it.

Moreover, he has done it in the playoffs, where having an extra capable big would be a boon.

As for Bouknight, the former No. 11 pick is still raw at 21 years old and he only appeared in 31 games for the Hornets last season. However, the Warriors have a long track record of turning young guys and fringe prospects into capable backup guards. Think Payton last season, or Mychal Mulder, Quinn Cook, Ky Bowman, Ian Clark, et al.

Finally, depending on the protections assigned to the picks, Golden State may be able to land another potential star (or two) in the future, and those players would be on rookie-scale deals while the team’s current superstar trio is still making mega-dollars.

