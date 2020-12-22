How Jeremy Lin’s Deal With the Golden State Warriors Fell Through

Jeremy Lin will not be making his hyped return to the Golden State Warriors.

When reports started brewing that he had reached a deal with the Warriors, Lin went to Twitter himself to put out this fire that had a life of its own, saying “Everybody chill… this isn’t what it looks like.”

Jeremy Lin’s Chances With the Warriors Falls Apart

Per Shams Charania’s Twitter Lin’s Letter of Clearance didn’t make it to the Warriors in time for them to sign and release him before the December 19th waiver deadline. This was after Lin has spent one year playing in China.

Ultimately, the Warriors couldn’t finalize their planned deal for Lin to get him on the roster of Golden State’s G-League team in Santa Cruz. The Warriors instead signed and waived rookie Elijah Pemberton who will now be a part of their G-League roster.

The Warriors still have a chance of signing Lin to the same contract after the deadline, however, the team would be penalized in late fees of some sort that they could not spare right now being that the luxury tax would cost them more than Lin’s contract in general.

Lin’s Hopes of Returning

Jeremy Lin had been working hard on his NBA return and it seemed like that would have been with the New York Knicks, who he first played for back in 2010. However, they also could not obtain the necessary documents needed to get on set for his journey to come back.

It’s still highly questionable if any other team in the league is interested in taking a leap with Lin. With the regular season rosters becoming more cemented, it seems like the chances of Lin joining the league anytime soon are slim. The 6-foot-3 guard might have to wait until the middle of the season at the earliest.

Lin has previously expressed his desire to be in the league again and still feels as if he’s capable of still playing as good as anyone in the league. After winning an NBA Finals with the Toronto Raptors in 2019, no team signed Lin after he became a free agent that following summer. Lin was vocal about his frustration of not being signed but still continued as he played for the Beijing Ducks in the Chinese League this past year.

