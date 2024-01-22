Warriors Provide Injury Updates on Key Reserves

Golden State Warriors key reserve Gary Payton II and third-year wing Moses Moody have been cleared to begin light individual on-court workouts, the team announced on Monday, January 22.

Payton II and Moody bought some time for their recovery as the Warriors’ last 2 games were canceled to give the team time to grieve the death of assistant coach Dejan Milojević, who passed away five days ago.

Moody will be re-evaluated next week while Payton II in 2 weeks.

Moody has missed the last three games after suffering a grade 1 strain of his left calf on January 10 against the New Orleans Pelicans. Moody’s ill-timed injury came on the heels of back-to-back 21-point performances against the Pelicans and the Toronto Raptors. The 21-year-old Moody is averaging 8.7 points and 3.1 rebounds off the bench this season.

On the other hand, Payton II has already missed seven games due to a grade 2 strain of his left hamstring which occurred on January 2 against the Orlando Magic. The veteran guard, who returned to the Warriors in a midseason trade involving former no. 2 pick James Wiseman last year, had been in and out of the lineup due to an assortment of injuries. He’s been limited to 16 games so far, averaging 5.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals as a key reserve this season.

No Mutual Interest Between Pascal Siakam and the Warriors

It turned out the feeling was not mutual between the Golden State Warriors and their top trade target Pascal Siakam.

“The Warriors were interested [in Siakam],” The Athletic’s Sam Amick said on The Athletic’s NBA Show podcast. “I don’t think [Siakam] was excited about anything beyond this season with [the Warriors].”

Siakam eventually ended up in Indiana in exchange for a package (3 first-round picks that are projected to be outside the lottery, Bruce Brown and Jordan Nwora) that the Warriors could have topped with 2 first-round picks and Jonathan Kuminga with Andrew Wiggins plus salary fillers.

Ultimately, Siakam spurned the Warriors because of the Pacers’ financial flexibility to offer a max contract, a pre-existing relationship with key people in the organization, basketball fit and a team culture devoid of drama.

Kyle Kuzma as Klay Thompson Insurance?

Amid The Athletic NBA insider Shams Charania‘s report that “everyone except Stephen Curry is on the table,” a report emerged linking the Warriors to a potential Klay Thompson replacement.

According to Sam Amico of Hoops Wire, the Warriors are among three teams where former NBA champion Kyle Kuzma could play next.

“League sources told Hoops Wire that the Memphis Grizzlies, San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors are among those who could have an interest in Kuzma. Neither Memphis nor San Antonio would want to part with potential lottery picks, though, sources added,” Amico wrote on January 18.

Kuzma is under a team-friendly contract for four guaranteed years worth $102 million including bonuses.

His salary descends every year with $19.4 million guaranteed money during the 2026-27 season. More importantly, he is five years younger than Thompson, who sought for the max extension which the Warriors were not amenable to give during their offseason negotiations.

The Wizards are looking for two first-round picks projected to be in the lottery range for Kuzma, per Hoopshype’s Michael Scotto.