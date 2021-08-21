Insider Reveals When Klay Thompson Will Finally Play for Warriors Again

After two very long years, the finish line is finally in sight for Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors.

Thompson has been working his way back from a pair of major injuries that wiped out all of the last two seasons, including an Achilles tear suffered just before the start of last season. Thompson’s rehab has been progressing steadily and he is on track to join teammates early next season, with one insider revealing the significant target date.

The latest Warriors news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Warriors newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Warriors!

A Gift for Warriors Fans

After months of slowly rehabbing his way back onto the court, Thompson could be ready to join teammates for one of the most-anticipated games of the season. ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported that the Warriors have circled a very specific game in late December for Thompson to step onto the court for the first time since the 2019 NBA Finals.





Play



The Warriors target Klay Thompson’s return for Christmas Day | The Jump The Jump’s Malika Andrews, Ramona Shelburne, Nick Friedell and Richard Jefferson discuss the Golden State Warriors targeting Christmas Day for when Klay Thompson returns from injury. (3:19) They also look forward to Kevin Durant’s return with the Brooklyn Nets against the Warriors. #NBA #TheJump #Warriors ✔️Subscribe to ESPN+ espnplus.com/youtube ✔️ Get the ESPN App: espn.com/espn/apps/espn… 2021-08-20T19:45:00Z

“He’s doing well in his recovery, but the Warriors are targeting that Christmas day game against the [Phoenix] Suns for his return,” Shelburne said on ESPN’s “The Jump.” “He could come back a little bit before that, but in terms of getting his conditioning right, they are targeting the Christmas day game against the Suns. I know that sounds a little late to people, but he was injured on November 18th, so this is 13 months from an Achilles injury.”

Thompson had already given fans a glimpse of how his rehab is going, sharing a short video this week that showed him hitting three-pointers in an empty gym and landing comfortably on one leg. It takes most players at least a full year to recover from an Achilles tear, and Thompson suffered his injury in a pickup game on November 18, 2020.

Thompson’s Full Return Could Take Longer

While Thompson is expected to rejoin Splash Brother Steph Curry fairly early in the coming season, Warriors general manager Bob Myers warned that it could take quite a bit longer for him to fully return to form. Back in May, as Thompson was moving into basketball activities, Myers said it could take most of the season before he’s back.

Klay expects the Warriors to make a run next season 🏆 pic.twitter.com/rIBg65C6dj — ESPN (@espn) May 22, 2021