Ja Morant Rips Warriors Star Klay Thompson Over Viral Comments

Ja Morant was not a big fan of the comments made by Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson that took aim at his Grizzlies teammate Jaren Jackson Jr.

The Warriors kept the receipts from the last few years and ripped into their critics following the franchise’s seventh title. During his postgame interview, Thompson recalled a tweet from Jackson that shaded the Warriors after beating them during the regular season.

“Strength in numbers is alive and well,” Thompson told reporters after the win. “There was this one player on the Grizzlies who tweeted ‘Strength in numbers’ after they beat us in the regular season, and it pissed me off so much. I can’t wait to retweet that thing. Freakin’ bum. I had to watch that. I’m like, ‘This freakin’ clown.’

“Sorry, that memory just popped up. Gonna mock us? You ain’t ever been there before. We’ve been there before, we know what it takes. So to be here again, hold that.”

Morant heard the comment and could only laugh.

“Got a lot of real estate,” Morant wrote on Twitter, referring to the Grizzlies living “rent free” in the Warriors’ heads.

got a lot of real estate 😂 https://t.co/5JYqhn8Vw0 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) June 17, 2022

Golden State took down the Griz in the Western Conference semifinals. But with both teams trending up, it’s more than likely they’ll be facing each other again with high stakes in the coming years. And that rivalry just got a little more spice.

Warriors Called Out Others After Finals Win

It was clear that this title meant a little more to Thompson, Stephen Curry and the rest of the Golden State core who felt written off after a string if injuries and a down year. Thompson missed more than 900 days with an Achillies rupture and ACL tear but was confident in his squad.

“I said championship or bust, because I saw how we came out of the gate, 18-2. And playing just that Warriors brand of basketball that made us so successful, and then knowing I was going to be inserted in that, I knew we had a chance to do something special, and here we are. It’s so incredible,” Thompson said. “A lot of chatter. A lot of chatter. A lot of doubters. But you know what, you just put that in your fuel tank and you just keep going. And it does definitely hit different.”

Thompson hit a few slumps in the postseason but was a key cog for the Warriors during the run. he averaged 17 points on 36.9% shooting in the Finals against the Celtics.

Klay Thompson Sounds Off on Stephen Curry’s MVP

Curry won his first Finals MVP as the Warriors notched their fourth title with its current core. It was a missing line on his resume but Thompson scoffed at those who criticized his running-mate for that.

“I’m so happy for him to get that Finals MVP. Some bozo saying he needed it,” a champagne-soaked Thompson said. “I think he’s pretty much established what he can do, but to see him earn that, he’s one of the greatest ever and we all followed in his lead and gosh, that was awesome. What a series.”

The Warriors aren’t going anywhere. The early odds have Golden State as a favorite to capture next year’s title, coming in at +600, per PointsBet. Thee Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Clippers have the same odds, followed by the Nets (+700), Bucks (+750) and Suns (+900).