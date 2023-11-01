Rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis Credits Warriors Vet for Breakout Game

Golden State Warriors rookie big man Trayce Jackson-Davis was a revelation in their 130-102 rout of the New Orleans Pelicans last Monday night.

The 23-year-old rookie big man had a monster game off the bench with 13 points, nine rebounds and four blocks — all career-highs. The credit he said goes to Chris Paul, their bench leader.

“I was trying to let the game come to me,” Jackson-Davis told reporters after the Warriors’ third straight win. “And that’s what I did. CP3 (Paul) got me on that first roll and then just building confidence and when he’s passing you the ball, that instills a lot of confidence in you to make plays. As the game went on, [I was] just trying to see the flow, attacking when you’re supposed to attack and pass it up to shooters when you’re supposed to do that.”

With the Warriors trailing by two, 25-23, Jackson-Davis set up a screen for Paul. The 38-year-old veteran guard, a master of pick and roll, used the screen then found the rookie on the short roll for his first NBA bucket.

His confidence grew from there.

The rookie’s next four field goals were all on putbacks and tip-ins after his miss, a sign of his relentlessness on the boards that bodes well for an undersized team lacking depth at the center position.

Jackson-Davis found out on Monday morning that he’ll be part of the second unit after Jonathan Kuminga (left knee contusion) and Klay Thompson (right knee soreness) had to sit out the final game of their road trip.

“You just always got to stay ready,” said Jackson-Davis, who got tipped by Moses Moody, who started in place of Thompson, that Warriors coach Steve Kerr randomly calls them to play.

The Chris Paul Effect

The Warriors’ bench, led by Paul’s 13 points, six rebounds and five assists, alongside Jackson-Davis, outscored their Pelicans’ second unit, 52-33.

Since Paul became the Warriors’ Sixth Man, their bench had been plus-40 through two games.

“Chris is like a pilot,” Jackson-Davis explained. “He’ll be calling for the play, calling for the ball screen when he is still at half court. He makes the game really easy, just being able to dive and make plays off him. It’s great. Playing with Steph [Curry], having to go to the ball, being open for the short roll, and being able to make plays out of that, it makes your life a lot easier.”

The Warriors’ new-found depth had propelled them to a 3-1 start.

Stephen Curry Revels In Pelicans Fans Getting Starstruck

Curry logged his second 40-point effort in less than a week.

He was white-hot Monday night as he shot the lights out for a season-high 42 points against the Pelicans to the delight of the 17,286 fans that showed up at Smoothie King Center.

“When the game kind of turns up like that and the home crowd enjoys the entertainment value and good basketball and the show, I feed off of it because love playing basketball and being in that environment,” Curry said via NBA.com. “But it’s not like any type of message. Just hooping.”

The NBA’s greatest shooter drew a roar from the crowd after sinking the dagger 3, his seventh of the night, with 4:39 left that gave the Warriors a commanding 120-92 lead.