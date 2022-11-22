Multi-Talented Vet Forward Floated as Warriors Trade Target

After a stretch that saw the Golden State Warriors win back-to-back games — and five in seven tries — while Klay Thompson reverted to his old, Splash Bro self, the roof suddenly caved in on the team on Monday. Sure, it came on the wrong end of a back-to-back, and the Dubs rested most of their core players, but the listless effort that resulted in their 128-83 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans was still next-level bad.

Before the 2022-23 season tipped off, Golden State’s depth was heralded as one of its greatest strengths. If we’ve learned anything through 18 games, though, it’s that the bench is woefully short on the firepower needed to seriously engage in a title defense.

Although there are a handful of intriguing free agents left unsigned, the Warriors may opt to hit the trade market in the event that team president Bob Myers and his brain trust decide the roster needs another able body.

To that end, one analyst just pitched a multi-time NBA Finals participant — who just so happens to be on the block — as a possible bench option.

B/R: Warriors Could Make a Play for Embattled Swingman Crowder

Bulls Knock Off Celtics | Pacers Continue Surging | Breaking Down Jae Crowder Trade Rumors Tony East (@TEastNBA) and David Ramil (@dramil13) break down the latest news and scores from around the league, including a surprising Chicago win over the Boston Celtics, the Cavaliers beating the Hawks and the Indiana Pacers improving to a top-4 team in the Eastern Conference. Plus, we break down the latest reports on a possible… 2022-11-22T07:33:44Z

Bleacher Report‘s Zach Buckley just took a stab at solving the Warriors’ bench problems by tossing out three potential trade targets. One of them is already known to be waiting for his ticket out of town, however. Namely, veteran forward Jae Crowder, who requested a trade from the Phoenix Suns in September.

“The Warriors need reliability on their reserve unit. Jae Crowder, a veteran of 10-plus NBA seasons and 107 playoff games, could provide exactly that,” Buckley opined.

Given the Suns’ desire to remain in/around the title picture, the prevailing thought is that they’re seeking a win-now talent in any deal for Crowder. That could be a hang-up for a potential pact with the Dubs, but Buckley does see a scenario where the two sides might be able to make something happen.

“The Warriors don’t have [an attractive win-now piece to trade], but their two timelines could position them to serve as the bridge in a three-team swap. If they sniff out a rebuilder who has what the Suns want, they could send a long-term asset or two to that rebuilder and leave the deal with Crowder.”

What Would Crowder’s Role in the Bay Be?

When Myers made the decision to sign JaMychal Green at the veteran’s minimum during the offseason, there was hope that he would help steady the second unit while former No. 7 pick Jonathan Kuminga worked his way into Otto Porter Jr’s vacated spot. But neither player has been impactful in a positive way to this point.

Green has averaged 5.8 and 4.5 rebounds per outing, but he’s shooting just 19.2% from deep and the Dubs have been outscored by 8.9 points per 100 possessions when he’s been on the floor. Kuminga, meanwhile, is logging a 5.6-2.1 line and shooting just 37.5% from the floor with a net rating of minus-23.1.

Hypothetically, Crowder would be able to step into the Warriors’ frontcourt and pick up right where Porter left off. Over the previous two years with Phoenix, the 32-year-old averaged 9.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest and shot 36.9% from deep.