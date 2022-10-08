Jake Paul Lays Down Challenge to Warriors Big Man Draymond Green

Draymond Green could have a follow-up to his now-infamous practice fight with a Golden State Warriors teammate.

Video leaked on Friday showed Green punching teammate Jordan Poole during a team practice, leading to fallout both for the All-Star big man and the team. The Warriors have reportedly launched an investigation into how the footage leaked, and one insider believes that there could be a significant shift within the organization toward Green.

But the fight could also open up a new career opportunity for Green, who received an eight-figure offer to jump into the boxing ring.

Green Gets Challenge

With footage of Green’s punch going viral on Friday, YouTube-star-turned-fighter Jake Paul took to Twitter to offer him the chance to bring his fighting skills into the ring. He offered Green $10 million to join the card for his next boxing promotion, and even offered to give Green his pick of an opponent.

“Draymond I got $10 million for you to get in the ring on the next Most Valuable Promotions pay per view. Who you want?” Paul tweeted.

TMZ obtained the video of the altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole at practice https://t.co/55rMnBqAVG pic.twitter.com/k02BGsBo8G — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 7, 2022

Paul is no stranger to bringing NBA players into the ring, fighting against former New York Knicks guard Nate Robinson in 2020. Other former professional athletes have gotten into the ring in recent years, with former NFL running back Frank Gore fighting NBA guard Deron Williams in an exhibition match last year.

There could be an even bigger bounty for Green if he gets into the ring with Paul himself. Last year, rapper Rick Ross took to Instagram to issue a $10 million challenge for anyone who would be willing to take on Paul.

“Since everyone seems to be afraid to fight [Jake Paul] I’m down to put another $10 million on top to make the right match happen,” the rapper wrote in the caption of his post. “What fight would you want to see?”

Warriors Dealing With Fallout From Fight

It seems unlikely that Green would get into a boxing ring anytime soon, as he and the Warriors have kept a very low profile since the fight and subsequent leak of the footage. Green has not spoken publicly, while the team has played a bit of damage control.

The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson II suggested that there has been a shift within the organization since the video released, since many had not actually witnessed Green’s attack on his teammate.

This is rock bottom for Draymond Green.https://t.co/MOiusc8mIK pic.twitter.com/2lPRL3xBBz — Marcus Thompson II (@ThompsonScribe) October 8, 2022

“But on Friday morning, many watched the video and saw what happened for the first time, along with the rest of us,” Thompson wrote. “Multiple sources said their view of the situation is altered. Seeing Green walking up on Poole with bad intentions. Seeing him respond to a baited shove from Poole with a ready swing. Seeing how much venom was behind the punch. That wasn’t the Green they knew. That was different than a chin-checking jab they presumed, the kind of measured punch you’d give your little brother.”

The incident could have long-term implications for the Warriors, who are facing a pending decision on Green’s future. Both he and Poole will be eligible for contract extensions, though Green himself has said he doesn’t expect to get one. Green has an opt-out in his contract after the 2022-23 season, and could become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.