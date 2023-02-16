James Wiseman Breaks Silence After First Game Since Warriors Trade

Former Golden State Warriors No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman made his debut with the Detroit Pistons Wednesday. Wiseman’s February 15 appearance against the Boston Celtics was his first game since being traded away from the Warriors at the trade deadline.

Detroit lost the game, but the 21-year-old looked comfortable in his 23 minutes against the league-best Celtics. He totaled 11 points and 5 rebounds, sinking 5 of his 9 attempts from the floor.

Following the Pistons’ loss, Wiseman discussed his debut with the media, talking about what it’s been like learning to play with his new team.

“It’s just different names,” Wiseman told The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III when asked about the new plays he has to remember. “Same offenses, but just different names. I was out there hesitant, trying to figure out what to do. I’m going to get it.”

Despite piecing together a solid debut, Wiseman didn’t seem satisfied.

“I could do better,” Wiseman told Edwards when asked about his defensive performance. “My wind got to me a little bit. I’m going to do way better when I get my conditioning up.”

Wiseman will have plenty of time to catch his breath as he and the Pistons roll into the All-Star break. His next chance to show out will be on February 23, when Detroit takes on the Orlando Magic.

Steve Kerr Details Emotions After James Wiseman’s Warriors Exit

Though Wiseman didn’t see a ton of minutes while playing for Golden State, it doesn’t mean that he and Head Coach Steve Kerr didn’t get along.

Kerr recently spoke about how difficult it was to let go of the young big-man

“It’s hard on a personal level, because of our affection for James, and the talent level. I was all-in on taking James when we did, I was part of the group, and loved the ability, loved everything we saw,” Kerr said via The Athletic’s Anthony Slater. “You can’t always foresee the circumstances. At the time we had the worst record in the league, Klay had just torn his Achilles. We didn’t really know where we were as a team. Frankly, we didn’t know we would win a championship just a year and a half later. I think the important thing… is in this league, and in all sports, you have to move forward you can’t look back. You have to move forward and make whatever moves that are necessary to allow you to succeed in the present state of the team and going forward”

Steve Kerr on James Wiseman: “I was all in on (drafting) James when we did. I was part of the group, loved the ability, loved everything that we saw.” pic.twitter.com/DEyEMi88JT — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 14, 2023

Stephen Curry Discusses James Wiseman’s Trade From Warriors

Kerr wasn’t the only one who had great things to say about Wiseman after the trade. Warriors star Stephen Curry shared some praise for his former teammate, saying that he’ll be rooting for him down the line.

“We all love James, like that’s the biggest thing,” Curry said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “It’s a guy you root for, it’s a guy that you know will be able to figure it out, it’s a guy that approaches each part of his job the right way, has a great attitude considering everything he’s been through and the expectations around him and the conversations around him. A lot of confidence that he’ll be around this league a long time. I don’t know what his ceiling is, it’s a guy I want to see figure it out and have an opportunity.”