Warriors Make Final Call on James Wiseman’s Playing Future: Report

The Golden State Warriors have decided to shut down second-year big man James Wiseman for the year.

The Dubs’ decision to bench the former No. 2 overall pick was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski via Twitter on Friday, March 25.

ESPN Sources: Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman has been ruled out for the rest of the season and will continue rehabilitating his right knee. Wiseman has been recovering from a meniscus repair last April, and the team has been cautious to protect him for the long-term. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2022

“ESPN Sources: Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman has been ruled out for the rest of the season and will continue rehabilitating his right knee,” Wojnarowski wrote. “Wiseman has been recovering from a meniscus repair last April, and the team has been cautious to protect him for the long-term.”

Wiseman has averaged 11.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game over 39 appearances, including 27 starts, throughout the course of his young career.

Wiseman News Comes After Second Setback of Season

Word of Wiseman’s shelving for the rest of the season comes after news of his second setback of the 2021-22 campaign.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported on March 19 that Wiseman suffered new swelling in his surgically-repaired knee and would rest indefinitely as a result. The 20-year-old had appeared in three games for the Sea Dubs, Golden State’s G League affiliate, and was in the final stages of his rehabilitation before rejoining the team for the first time in more than a year.

Wiseman was initially expected back around mid-season, with December mentioned as a target month on the timeline. However, after he failed to return and 2021 flipped to 2022, it was revealed that Wiseman had undergone a second arthroscopic surgery on his injured knee. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr expressed frustration on his player’s behalf, admitting that the rehab process had surprised everyone in the organization — and not in a good way.

“There’s just no blueprint for this,” Kerr told KNBR on January 26. “This is such a unique set of circumstances, and we will just have to see how it plays out. We thought it was going to play out very differently. We thought he would be back by now. I just feel so bad for James. He is working every day. He is keeping a really good, positive spirit about him. But we want so badly for him to get his career started and off the ground. The poor guy is dealing with the injury, with the knee, and we just don’t know when he is going to turn the corner.”