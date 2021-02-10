Former Boston Celtics Superstar Wants to Mentor Warriors Rookie Center

The Golden State Warriors recently gave an update on their top rookie draft pick James Wiseman stating he may return to the court for them in the next week or so. Wiseman’s presence is certainly missed as the team is currently without any available centers no active player is over 6’7.

However, that isn’t the only news that’s made headlines recently with their rookie’s name in it. Former NBA Champion and Minnesota Timberwolves legend Kevin Garnett shared that Wiseman is one of the few players today that he would like to mentor.

Garnett Wants to Share ‘Gems’ with Wiseman

Garnett is known for being one of the more vocal and physical players to have ever played in the NBA. Quite the opposite of what Wiseman has displayed this far in his young career.

To be frank, Garnett’s style would suit a player such as Warriors forward Draymond Green with how similar they both are. Yet, having a mentor of that caliber and that is the total opposite of him may be best for Wiseman’s development.

In a New York Times article by David Marchese, Garnett specified what he would work with Wiseman on.

“Face-ups, how they rip through and how they hold the ball. Anticipation on defense,” Garnett stated. A lot of these guys get into foul trouble because they’re not in the right position.

“I want to be able to share the gems that I was able to acquire over the years.”

Wiseman Has ‘Always Admired’ Garnett

Wiseman’s development will be key for the Warriors’ future. With his diverse skillset and lengthy frame, he could become one of the premier centers in the league in due time.

After hearing of Garnett’s comments, Wiseman discussed what he would ask the former NBA champion.

“I actually would choose KG, too,” Wiseman said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “KG was one of my favorite players. I’d just ask him the tenacity to the game, the approach, how he approached the game, how he approached each game. How did he get better as a rookie coming into the league, because he came straight out of high school too.”

“So really just trying to ask him questions and pick his brain, because he came in really young as well. I’d just want to see his process in how he took the adversity and the difficulties in the NBA and how he came back from that and just improved every day in practice and in games.”

Wiseman wasn’t the only one to comment on the pairing. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr previously spoke on how Garnett would help Wiseman a lot.

“I think KG is someone I’ve always admired and if I ever get the chance to connect the two of them, I would do that,” Kerr stated. “KG was one of the best defensive players in the league. Like James, he came into the NBA without any experience basically. He went straight from high school, James basically went straight from high school — he only played three college games.