Warriors Rumors: James Wiseman Hits Rehab Milestone Ahead of Summer League

We’ve heard it all before when it comes to injured Warriors center James Wiseman, so it’s a good idea to take positive news with a grain of salt. But it does appear that Wiseman is on course to return to the floor soon, and should make an appearance for the Warriors’ Summer League entry.

Wiseman played, for the first time in months, full-contact 5-on-5 basketball in practice on Sunday, a significant step in his return. Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported, “He remains on track for a likely summer league appearance in Las Vegas at some point.” The NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League starts on Thursday.

James Wiseman played 5-on-5 full contact today for the first time in this reintegration. He remains on track for a likely summer league appearance in Las Vegas at some point. Jonathan Kuminga will meet team in Vegas, could get some action. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) July 4, 2022

Wiseman has not played since April 2021, when he suffered a torn meniscus, an injury that ended his season. But at the time, Wiseman was expected to be ready to play early in the 2021-22 season, and perhaps to be on the floor for the team’s opener that year.

That did not happen. But Wiseman was assigned to the team’s G-League affiliate twice in November and December, the expectation being that he’d return to the Warriors thereafter. Wiseman had surgery, though, in mid-December to ease swelling, a setback in his return.

Wiseman Played in G-League, Then Was Shut Down

Things looked better for Wiseman in March, when he was again assigned to the G-League and played well in three games there, averaging 17.3 points and 9.7 rebounds on 52.4% shooting from the field. Wiseman was called back to Golden State, with the expectation he’d get back to playing. Instead, though, the team announced on March 25 that Wiseman would be shut down for the remainder of the season.

Wiseman then had a series of plasma injections in the knee, the most recent coming in early June.

Golden State has been eager to get Wiseman back on the floor. He had some struggles as a rookie, but he had some high points, too, and finished the year averaging 11.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in 21.4 minutes per game. He shot 51.9% from the field that season.

Wiseman, the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NBA draft, was the subject of frequent trade rumors around the league at the trade deadline, though Golden State was never close to moving him, according to NBA sources.

Moody, Jessup Make Summer League Appearances

The Warriors should have a fairly loaded summer league entry, though it is doubtful the team’s top young players will participate in the full schedule of games. Jonathan Kuminga, who earned minutes throughout the season and averaged 9.3 points and 3.3 rebounds in 70 games, is expected to practice with the team and should make at least one game appearance.

The Warriors’ other notable rookie from last season, guard Moses Moody, made his summer debut on Sunday against the Lakers, and looed rusty—he had nine points and five turnovers, making only three of his 11 field-goal attempts.

Justinian Jessup, the Warriors’ second-round pick in 2020, also hit the floor for the first time in summer action, making just three of his 10 shots, including 1-for-5 from the 3-point line. He scored seven points. Jessup has been playing overseas, in Australia’s NBL.