James Wiseman Return to Warriors ‘Soon’ After G-League Stint

With the Warriors enjoying an off day on March 13, fans and players took in James Wiseman playing with the Santa Cruz Warriors against the G-League Ignite. This was only Wiseman’s second game in 11 months.

A large number of players and staffs from the Warriors were on hand at Chase Center to support Wiseman.

A lot of Golden State Warriors personnel here at the G League game for James Wiseman, including Joe Lacob, Bob Myers, Mike Brown, Dejan Milojevic, Ron Adams, Zaza Pachulia and Juan Toscano-Anderson (who is rocking a Wiseman jersey). — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) March 13, 2022

Additionally, head coach Steve Kerr, Gary Payton II, Moses Moody and Damion Lee were also on hand to witness Wiseman continue to make progress to return.

“I feel good,” Wiseman tells NBC Sports Bay Arena with a grin. “The first half I was nervous, but I just had to get comfortable and stuff. Today was a good win.”

As for how he felt physically?

“My knee is fine,” Wiseman says confidently. “It’s really just the conditioning part and seeing the pictures and all that stuff that comes with the game. Really, it’s just the mental side of it.”

The big man has now completed the two-game stint in the G-League the Warriors had issued for Wiseman before he makes his highly anticipated debut with the Warriors.

“We got James [Wiseman] returning soon.” Kerr tells reporters before tipoff on March 12 against the Bucks.

After Wiseman’s long delayed rehab, the team has understandably been more mum on an exact timetable for the big man’s return. The second overall pick is still listed as out on the injury report for March 14’s game against the Wizards, but it sure looks like a return is imminent.

The Good and Bad of Wiseman’s Play

After posting 18 points and 6 rebounds in March 10’s game, Wiseman locked down a double double with 19 points, 14 rebounds, and 2 blocks. The big man showed his skills on the block as he punished opposing players to get what he wanted around the rim.

Wiseman dominating in the paint 😤 pic.twitter.com/O6djKBNX83 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 13, 2022

Even though Wiseman admitted he was nervous to start the game, he rounded into form quickly and grabbed a double-double by halftime. The big man grabbed five offensive rebounds—all in the first half.





James Wiseman Posts First-Half Double-Double Against Ignite

Efficiency is a factor that Wiseman will need to focus on long term. He scored 19 points on 17 shots. With the amount of shooting the Warriors have, Wiseman will probably only be needed for lobs and put backs, and that should help ease Wiseman’s comfortability level as he works his way slowly back to his pre-injury form.

Wiseman missed his first three free throws, and finished 1-of-4 for the night. This is nothing new, as he shot 62.8% from the charity stripe during his rookie year.

Additionally, the big man coughed up the ball five times, and this is going to be something vital for Wiseman to stay on the court. Much of the Warriors’ offensive is predicated on moving the ball around, and the team already is the second worst team in terms of turnovers (14.4).

Wiseman’s Role Once He’s Back

With Draymond Green finally returning March 14, Wiseman’s role in the rotation remains a huge question mark. Kevon Looney has played in every single game for the Warriors at center, and it is highly unlikely Wiseman will usurp Looney in the lineup this season.

Kendra Andrews of ESPN reported that Warriors coaches do not expect the big man to play as significant of a role as he did last season. With only 14 games to go before the postseason, it is very difficult to see Wiseman become an integral part of the Dubs rotation. The team has seemingly played much of their lineups going small, so there may not be too many minutes for Wiseman as the five.

However, having Wiseman available should be a luxury especially in the postseason. With adjustments paramount to succeed, there may be instances when the Dubs are demolished on the boards, and Wiseman can be deployed to keep opposing lineups honest.