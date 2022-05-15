James Wiseman Sends Heartfelt Message to Warriors Fans

The Golden State Warriors will officially make their return to the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday, May 18 at 6 p.m. PT. And while the team bears the look of a legitimate title threat as constituted, there’s no doubt that it’s missing some things that would make fans feel a lot better about its chances.

Injuries to Gary Payton II, Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter loom large, and the Dubs are undoubtedly hoping that the extra days off will give at least the latter two a chance to get back into the lineup. However, those three aren’t the only Warriors currently on the shelf.

After missing the entirety of the regular season, former No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman continues to be out as well, and Steve Kerr has indicated that he’ll remain on the sidelines for the playoffs, too.

Obviously, Wiseman’s size and athleticism have definitely been missed throughout the current postseason run, and the feeling is clearly mutual for the 21-year-old.

Wiseman Sounds Off via Instagram

James Wiseman Posts First-Half Double-Double Against Ignite The NBA G League is the NBA's official minor league. Fans can get a glimpse at the players, coaches and officials competing to ascend to the NBA's rank. With 41 percent of players on start-of-season NBA rosters boasting NBA G League experience when the 2021-22 season tipped off in October, the NBA G League YouTube… 2022-03-14T01:19:50Z

On Sunday, Wiseman updated his Instagram story to send a message to his supporters. The baller posted a photo of himself greeting fans as he exited the hardwood after a game during his recent rehab assignment with the Sea Dubs.

Wiseman captioned the photo with a simple, yet heartfelt message: “I miss u every second.”

Of course, the seven-footer has been precluded from continuing his pro hoops journey for an inordinate amount of time at this point. Since suffering a torn right meniscus in April 2021, Wiseman has been forced to endure an overlong rehab that has included multiple setbacks, return trips to the operating table and one incredible fake-out of a return.

After appearing in two G League games as the last step in his return-to-play process in March, he experienced swelling in his knee, which resulted in the franchise shutting him down. As a result, he has been forced to stand idly by as his team makes its march toward the NBA Finals.

Wiseman ‘Pissed’ He Missed the Memphis Series

While Wiseman would likely be happy to be playing in any capacity against any number of opponents right now, he’s particularly steamed that he wasn’t able to be a part of the Warriors’ second-round series against the Grizzlies.

After all, he was born and raised in Tennessee and Memphis is where he spent his limited time as a collegiate baller, too.

“To be honest, I was pissed because I wanted to play,” he said last week, via the Paradise Post.

Wiseman continues to do rehab on his knee in the hopes that he’ll be ready to go for training camp next season. Regardless of how things play out, though, he’s leaning on his faith to get him through this difficult time while observing that his trials and tribulations have made him stronger.

“I could easily give up and be like, ‘Nah, I don’t want to do this.’ But that’s not in my DNA,” he said. “I’m going to keep working and keep persevering because I’ve got my faith. I got God on my side, so I’m not worried about anything.”

