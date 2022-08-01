Warriors Stole Free Agent Signing Out From Under NBA Competitor

The Golden State Warriors are a tough group to turn down, especially when the likes of Draymond Green and Steve Kerr are involved.

No one knows that better than the Dubs’ newest addition, forward JaMychal Green, who spoke to the media for the first time as a Warrior on Monday, August 1, and explained how his new head coach and an old friend lured him away from a different, unnamed NBA franchise in free agency.

Play

JaMychal Green's First Press Conference With The Golden State Warriors JaMychal Green met with the media to discuss his decision to join the Golden State Warriors. 2022-08-01T21:58:26Z

“Honestly, I didn’t see myself being here at first. I was getting ready to go somewhere else and I was in Jamaica getting a call from Steve Kerr,” JaMychal Green said. “After talking to him, I just couldn’t tell him no. With the organization and what they’ve built over here, I just felt that I’d love to be a part of that.”

He added that his new partner in the front court had a lot to do with convincing him that the Bay Area was the right choice at this juncture in his career.

“[Kerr] just told me that they were interested, that they wanted me here, they wanted me to be a part of the program,” Jamychal Green said. “And I got on the phone with Draymond [Green] and we talked for a good minute. We been knowing each other since eighth grade, so it wasn’t a hard decision. I feel like you come here and handle business, you can set yourself up for life.”

The latest Warriors news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Warriors newsletter here!

JaMychal Green to Serve Specific Role on Warriors’ Roster

JaMychal Green will occasionally play alongside Draymond Green and fill in for the All-NBA defender in his stead. As such, JaMychal Green said Kerr was specific in the role he saw for the Dubs’ new big man.

“Coming in to play hard, be a dog, do the dirty work,” JaMychal Green said of the role Kerr outlined for him. “Help Draymond out with the dirty work and knock down shots, play defense.”

Green has served in similar roles across eight seasons in the NBA, which include stints with four different franchises — the San Antonio Spurs, Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets.

The Nuggets traded Green to the Oklahoma City Thunder on the eve of this year’s NBA Draft. The two parties agreed to a buyout, in which Green forfeited more than $2.6 million of his $8.2 million salary for the upcoming season in order to achieve free agency. The Warriors will pay him the balance of what he surrendered as part of a one-year veteran minimum deal.

Green has averaged 7.9 points and 5.7 rebounds in 20.8 minutes per game for his career, per Basketball Reference. He was a regular starter for two seasons in Memphis and has been primarily a rotation player throughout the rest of his time in the league.

Warriors Made Tough, Strong Decisions in Free Agency

The Dubs’ biggest deal of the offseason, both literally and figuratively, was extending center Kevon Looney, who will be front court teammates with both Greens in 2022-23. Golden State also signed 3-and-D wing Donte DiVincenzo to a two-year contract.

Golden State was forced to part ways with meaningful contributors from last season due to financial concerns, including Otto Porter Jr. and Gary Payton II.