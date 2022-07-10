JaVale McGee Shares Strong Feelings on his Time with the Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have helped change the reputation of a number of NBA players. An excellent recent example is Gary Payton II, who was a veteran that played on the Warriors 2021 summer league team, which later earned him a 10-day contract with the team. After two impressive 10-day stints, Payton earned a contract for the remainder of the season. Now, the star has earned himself a 3-year $28 million contract with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Payton II isn’t the only player who has had a glow up in Golden State. The franchise made Nick Young an NBA champion, helped Mo Speights become a fan favorite in his role, and changed the career of 7-foot center JaVale McGee.

McGee, who was once somewhat of an NBA laughing-stock, winning the Shaqtin’ a fool MVP twice, became a respectable NBA big man with the Warriors. Following his stint with the Warriors, he has been a veteran piece contenders add for quality big man minutes. Last season, for the Phoenix Suns McGee, contributed by averaging 9.2 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. His play had him as a sought after big this free agency before landing with the Dallas Mavericks, where Jason Kidd has already named him the started.

The veteran center credited the Warriors for changing his career in a recent appearance on Club Shay Shay with Shannon Sharpe.

McGee Comments on Warriors Organization

On the podcast, Sharpe asked McGee how he has changed in his NBA career and specifically how winning championships with the Warriors helped.

“Going to Golden State was definitely a blessing for me. It was life-changing of course, winning championships. But just behind the scenes was life-changing for me too. Seeing how a real organization works and how they take care of their players. The players really run what goes on. It’s not just okay, the coach tells you to do something and you do it. And with my first two teams… that’s how it was ran,” McGee said. “It doesn’t matter what the players want, but with Golden State the players have the loudest voices in the gym… The way that organization was set up is they were definitely a players team.”

JaVale McGee: "Going to Golden State changed my life." | EP. 36 | CLUB SHAY SHAY S2 Follow Club Shay Shay on Tik Tok: sprtspod.fox/ClubShayShayTikTok… JaVale talks about the impact playing for the Warriors had on his life and career. “Going to Golden State was life-changing for me. Seeing the way a real organization works…they were definitely a players team. 1-15 everybody was locked in.” #ClubShayShay​ #NBA #GoldenStateWarriors SUBSCRIBE to get the… 2021-09-17T17:00:05Z

What McGee learned in his time with the Warriors has helped him be a meaningful addition to other teams and he credits Golden State for helping there as well.

“Being in Golden State and seeing a real winning organization and how it’s ran was amazing, and every place I went to after that I got to take that piece with me and add it to another team,” McGee said. “It’s definitely a difference in championship teams and championship organizations than teams that are just playing for the lottery every year.”

Warriors Championship Mindset

McGee also had major praise for the mindset of the Warriors and how that contributes to the winning culture in Golden State.

“Day one, ‘we’re winning a championship’ and that was the mindset. It wasn’t no we’re making the playoffs. It was always a championship. Just the way that that team and organization takes care of the players, the players families, the players friends is definitely necessary on a winning organization.” McGee continued.