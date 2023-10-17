Warriors Sign ‘High Energy’ Ex-Bulls Starter to Camp Deal

Rosters are still being tinkered with as training camp moves forward and Golden State joined in the fun this week. The Warriors signed Javonte Green, who started the bulk of the Chicago Bulls’ games at small forward in 2021-22, to what is likely an Exhibit 10 contract.

Green had earned a spot in the Bulls rotation before a January knee injury forced him to have surgery. He was unable to return and the Bulls, somewhat surprisingly, moved on from him this summer, instead signing veteran Torrey Craig.

In signing Green, the Warriors also waived three other players, and also added undrafted rookie Yuri Collins, who played with Golden State’s Summer League team.

As Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported: “The Warriors have waived Donovan Williams, Javan Johnson and Kendric Davis, per sources. They are signing Javonte Green and Yuri Collins today. All five are expected to land in Santa Cruz to open the G-League season in the organizational pipeline.”

The Warriors have 13 players on guaranteed deals and could add two more players to their roster. But they’ve got one veterans—Rudy Gay—who is likely earmarked for the 14th spot. The Warriors might not carry 15 players, but there’s a good chance that spot would go to Rodney McGruder if they did.

Warriors Signed Javonte Green After Injury Ended Bulls Tenure

Green became a favorite of Bulls coach Billy Donovan after he arrived via trade from Boston at the 2021 deadline. He is 30 and has played four seasons in the NBA, with career averages of 5.1 points on 53.4% shooting. Green is a very good defensive wing, but not much of a 3-point shooter—he has shot 34.2% from the arc in his career, but only attempts 1.1 per game.

Green became a surprise starter for the Bulls, in part, because of the slow progress from young forward Patrick Williams, but also because Donovan appreciated Green’s hustling style.

“Javonte with that group brings a lot of energy; he makes things happen, loose balls, offensive rebounds, getting out in transition, really a high energy guy whoever he’s playing with. We’ve got to make decisions that are best for our team,” Donovan said via NBA.com.

The Warriors signed Javonte Green to be a G-League player, then, but it is possible that he could hustle his way onto the Dubs’ regular 15-man roster over time.

Dunleavy Addressed Depth of Roster

Weeks before the Warriors signed Javonte Green, team general manager Mike Dunleavy addressed how the team would fill out the remainder of its roster. The Warriors do have the luxury of depth and versatility at most positions, which means they do not need to target specific areas as they decide whom to keep.

“We’ve got two spots, 14 and 15. We don’t have to use them both, but we are open to it,” Dunleavy said. “I think from that standpoint, if there was a positional need or something that we absolutely needed, I think maybe we have already pursued and committed to that. Nice thing is I think we have good versatility and optionality throughout the roster, so nothing that we absolutely have to do right now.”

That leaves time to continue to evaluate who’s coming in.

“We are bringing in a mix of different players that we think can do some different things, and we’ll evaluate in camp. But I don’t think we have our sights set on any one thing right now,” Dunleavy said