Jaylen Brown Sends Strong Message on Warriors Ahead of Finals Rematch

This season hasn’t been what the Golden State Warriors had hoped it would be. Just this past summer, they were hoisting the Larry O’Brien trophy during a parade in front of thousands of Warriors fans after winning their fourth championship in the last eight years. But now, they’re a middle-of-the-pack team.

Golden State is just 22-22 on the season, placing them in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings. And now, they have a tilt against the Boston Celtics, who they beat in the Finals, staring them in the face. Ahead of the January 19 matchup, Jaylen Brown spoke about the issues Boston had in the Finals and how they plan on fixing them.

“I think that was the biggest thing for us,” Brown told Jay King of The Athletic. “Against the Warriors we were kind of playing into their hands at times. When you make the wrong read, they’re coming back and putting a lot of pressure on you with their shooting ability. We’ve gotta be able to more so [throughout] the game, make the right read.”

The Celtics lay claim to the best record in the NBA at 33-12 and hold a four-game lead over the second-placed Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference standings. Taking down Boston will be no easy task for the Warriors, despite getting the best of them earlier this season.

When the Warriors beat the Celtics earlier in the season, they were playing on their home floor, and Boston was missing Al Horford and Robert Williams. Now, the Celtics are close to fully healthy and playing at TD Garden (and the Warriors have been abysmal on the road).

Earning a win over the Celtics could prove to be an uphill battle.

Draymond Green, Jordan Poole Incident Hurting Warriors

Golden State is dealing with some other issues ahead of their matchup with the Celtics, however. As noted, they have been struggling to keep their heads above water, and according to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, their team chemistry has been hurt. The incident between Draymond Greene and Jordan Poole is still affecting the Warriors.

“Poole is a professional. He is a young guy, he can be emotional, he does not back down – that’s one reason why he got into it with Draymond to begin with – but he is not going to hurt the team,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney. “Draymond has free agency to worry about in July, he can’t be an a**hole anymore, not this year. So, nothing is brewing between the two, they are not getting into fights every day. But you talk to people there, and the whole thing still is sitting over the whole team, the camaraderie is not the same, the way guys open up to one another, that is not there, and you can’t force it to be there. You talk to guys who have been there a while, and there is a coldness that that team does not usually have.”

Warriors Interested in Trade for Payton Pritchard

Plus, the Warriors have another connection to the Celtics outside of their recent Finals matchup. According to Brian Robb of MassLive, the Warriors are interested in trading for Celtics guard Payton Pritchard.

“Payton Pritchard’s lack of consistent playing time in the Celtics rotation has unsurprisingly led to a number of playoff teams inquiring about the availability of the reserve guard including the defending champion Golden State Warriors, league sources tell MassLive,” Robb wrote. “Despite these overtures, the Celtics have shown no interest in trading the 25-year-old guard to this point, according to multiple sources, with Pritchard re-entering Boston’s rotation during the past week following Jaylen Brown’s injury.”