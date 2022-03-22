Former Warriors Prospect Gets Another NBA Opportunity

When he was looking for an NBA gig over the summer, point guard Jeff Dowtin joined the Golden State Warriors for a two-game run in the California Classic. He acquitted himself well, too, putting up a 17-4-4 line and connecting on 65% of his shot attempts.

Those efforts clearly made an impression on the Dubs, as they claimed him off waivers in October and converted his deal to a two-way contract.

Eventually, the team opted to go in another direction with the roster spot, waiving Dowtin and converting affiliate player/hardship signee Quinndary Weatherspoon’s deal to a two-way pact. However, the former Rhode Island standout has been able to keep himself in the NBA mix.

After having a cup of coffee with the Bucks in January, the 24-year-old looks to have found yet another hoops home with a familiar club.

Per an announcement from the team on Tuesday, the Orlando Magic have signed Dowtin to a 10-day contract.

Of course, Dowtin is no stranger to the Magic. After his California Classic experience with the Warriors, he joined Orlando’s entry into the Las Vegas Summer league and was eventually signed as a free agent in September. He went on to play in three preseason games with the team, averaging 4.7 points in 8.7 minutes per game.

The baller joined Golden State when the Magic waived him just before the 2021-22 season tipped off. However, he appeared in just four games with the Dubs and was relegated to mop-up duty.

Coincidentally, his best performance with the Warriors came on December 6 when he scored four points on 2-of-3 shooting in five minutes against the Magic.

Although his playing time in the Association has been limited — he got just one game during his brief run in Milwaukee as well — Dowtin has made the most of his G League experience. In 21 games with the Wisconsin Herd and Lakeland Magic this season, he has averaged 21.3 points, 6.1 assists and 4.2 rebounds.

He performed similarly with the Sea Dubs during Showcase Cup play, logging an 18-6-5 line.

Dowtin to Debut Against Golden State?

In another twist of fate, it will be a double reunion for Dowtin on Tuesday night as the Magic will be playing host to — you guessed it — the Warriors at Amway Center. It’s difficult to say whether or not he’ll actually get into the game, though.

Either way, the game is a big one for the Bay Area crew, who will finally have Gary Payton II back on the court after his recent bout with knee soreness.

Payton last played for Golden State during a March 3 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. In 60 games with the club this season, the veteran guard-forward has averaged 7.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals while shooting an impressive 61.2% from the field.

