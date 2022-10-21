Blockbuster Trade Proposal Swaps Warriors’ Draymond Green for Two-Way Star

The Golden State Warriors may be an elite-level team, and one with a better-than-average chance of repeating as NBA champs in 2022-23 but, make no mistake, there are some issues down by the Bay. Or, rather, one Draymond Green-sized issue.

Even as various Dubs players, coaches, decision-makers — and even Green himself — have talked about being pros and focusing on winning another chip, the four-time All-Star’s assault on young teammate Jordan Poole during practice earlier this month continues to hang over the organization like a black cloud.

In the last few days alone, team insider Anthony Slater and ESPN’s Zach Lowe have both described the locker room as having an icy vibe since the incident. And while neither believed that a trade was imminent, it may just be the move to make if Golden State wants to get its morale/chemistry back in check.

To that end, another analyst just pitched a deal that would remove Green from the equation while netting a more-than-suitable replacement.

B/R Trade Pitch Bring Jerami Grant to the Dubs

Bleacher Report‘s Greg Swartz was back on the trade beat on Friday, pitching a veritable bonanza of hypothetical moves. And while his big Warriors deal was centered on Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic, the Dubs were also part of his Portland Trail Blazers pitch.

Here’s the deal that was proposed:

Portland Trail Blazers receive PF Draymond Green

Golden State Warriors receive PF Jerami Grant, SG Keon Johnson and a 2024 second-round pick (via CHA/MIN)

Since leaving the Denver Nuggets in 2020, Grant has blown up as one of the better frontcourt players in the Association. In 102 games with the Pistons (and, now, the Blazers), Grant has averaged 21 points, just under five boards and nearly three assists per contest. He has also knocked down a respectable 35% of his triples.

Swartz referred to him as ”a nice replacement for Green and a better scoring threat overall,” while adding that the Warriors “can plug him into the starting lineup while also picking up a good prospect in Johnson and a future second-round pick.”

Grant may not be quite the defender that he was in his younger days in OKC, but he’s still solid in the right spots. Last season, opposing players’ field goal percentages dropped by 3.8% on average when attempting shots within 10 feet of the hoop with Grant as the nearest defender.

Draymond’s Fit With Portland

The prevailing belief is that Green is worth more to Golden State than he would be to any other team in the league. And while that’s probably true, his connection with Dame could mirror the way he meshes with Steph, who plays a similar brand of ball.

“Green has long been an ideal fit next to Damian Lillard with his short-roll passing and defensive abilities. If the Warriors decide to move on from Green before he potentially becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer, the Blazers should make a call,” opined Swartz.

Green could potentially transform a Blazer’s defense that ranked just 29th league-wide in 2021-22, conceding a whooping 116.3 points per 100 possessions.

“As good as Grant is defensively, Green is an elite stopper who brings four rings’ worth of championship experience to Lillard and the Blazers. That can’t be overvalued.”